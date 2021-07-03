Home Business White House calls Sha’Carri Richardson an ‘inspiring young woman’ amid backlash over her Olympics drug ban
White House calls Sha'Carri Richardson an 'inspiring young woman' amid backlash over her Olympics drug ban

The White House has called Sha’Carri Richardson an “inspiring young woman who has gone through a lot personally” in response to her ban from the Olympics 100m race following a failed drugs test.

The comments came during a White House press briefing on Friday during which press secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether Joe Biden supported the athletes one month sanction.

“I would say first that this was an independent decision made by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and not a decision made by the US government as is appropriate,” Ms Psaki said.

The press secretary said the White House would leave the agency “space and room” to make their decisions about anti-doping policies.

“I will also note that Sha’Carri Richardson is an inspiring young woman who has gone through a lot personally… and she also happens to be one of the fastest women in the world,” Mr Psaki added.

She continued: “And that’s an important part of this story as well. This was an independent decision by the USADA … but I also felt it was important to note who she is and her history.”

