white-house-announces-ransomware-task-force-after-flood-of-cyberattacks

The Biden Administration has formed a multi-agency task force to address the growing threat posed by ransomware attacks, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

Driving the news: Several ransomware attacks have plagued U.S. companies in recent months.

President Biden on a call with Vladimir Putin last week demanded the Russian leader crack down on cyber gangs operating in Russia, warning the U.S. would “defend its people” against ransomware attacks.

Details: The interagency group, which has been active since April, regularly convenes with the White House, providing frequent updates on its efforts to prevent critical breaches by cybercriminals.

The task force’s priority actions include building an international coalition to facilitate cooperation to address ransomware threats.

It will also explore working with public and private partners to promote reporting of ransomware incidents and payments.

What they’re saying: “We’re looking for an enduring impact on the ransomware that’s plaguing companies around the world, governments around the world,” a senior administration official told reporters, per CBS. “No one thing will achieve that.”

Worth noting: The State Department announced Thursday that its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program is offering a compensation of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification of suspected cybercriminals.

