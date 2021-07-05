white-clubbers-watch-in-awe-as-olamide-and-fireboy-make-money-rain-at-a-club-in-the-us-(video)

Popular Nigerian singers, Olamide and Fireboy DML were recently spotted effortlessly spraying wads of cash at a night club in Miami, USA.

The YBNL boss and his signee, Fireboy were the center of attraction at the nightclub as they made money rain. In videos serving rounds online the duo were seen spraying money on other clubbers who were mostly foreigners.

The white people who were also there to party and have fun only watched in awe as the Rock crooner and his signee ooze wealth and class.

In other news, the Nigerian rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji has revealed that his experience growing up in a slum motivated him to work hard.

The 32-year-old entertainer disclosed this in a recent interview with The Guardian UK, where he spoke extensively about his journey to fame.

According to him, living in a slum in the Bariga area of Lagos and his parent’s inability to provide three square meals for the family spurred him to succeed against all odds.

