white-alabama-councilman-who-used-n-word-at-a-council-meeting-says-he-won’t-resign

An Alabama city councilman faces calls for his resignation after using the N-word, but he said he won’t resign because he was only repeating what he’d heard.

Tommy Bryant, a white Tarrant city councilmen, used the racial epithet during a council meeting Monday.

“Do we have a house n—– in here?” Bryant asked during the recorded council meeting. “Do we? Do we?”

In an interview with WVTM 13, Bryant said he repeated what Mayor Wayman Newton had called a fellow council member, Veronica Freeman, in executive session.

“[The mayor] doesn’t need to use that term in front of everybody, and I thought the city ought to know the terminology the mayor uses, and I didn’t want him to get away with it,” Bryant said.

Newton didn’t immediately reply to a USA TODAY request for comment.

Warning: The video below contains offensive language.

In the video, attendees gasped after hearing the remark.

“We need to stop the racial slurs that the mayor makes, and he’s always picking on Veronica Freeman,” Bryant told WVTM 13. “The city needs to know what kind of mayor and what kind of vocabulary he has.”

In a statement viewed by AL.com, Newton said, “The video speaks for itself.”

“We were astonished. No one left, because we were actually very very in shock as to what he had said,” Tarrant resident Waynette Bonham told CBS 42.

Bonham said that even if Bryant was repeating what he heard, he should not have used the word.

“He should resign because he was way too comfortable standing up and using that word in front of a group of people of color,” Bonham told the station.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl told AL.com Bryant’s behavior was unacceptable.

“Such language is completely unacceptable in any setting, and even more concerning coming from an elected official,” Wahl said in a statement.

The Alabama Democratic Party urged Bryant to resign and called him unfit to serve.

“Alabama still has a long way to go when it comes to race, but cozying up to the KKK and using the N word should make you unfit to serve,” Wade Perry, the party’s executive director, said in a statement to AL.com.

Asked whether he would resign, Bryant said, “Absolutely not.”

“I may even consider running for mayor next time,” Bryant said, according to CBS 42.

