Associated Press
Finally! Bucks, Suns set for the NBA Finals after long waits
Chris Paul walked up the stairs and took a seat in front of the NBA Finals logo, a climb that took him 16 years to complete. The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are used to enduring long waits. “Walking into here, seeing Mr. Larry on every poster,” Suns center Deandre Ayton said, referring to the Larry O’Brien Trophy, “it gave me goosebumps.”
The Telegraph
BBC’s John McEnroe faces backlash for Emma Raducanu retirement comments
John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu had suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident coul
Reuters
Tennis-British teenager Raducanu’s run over as she quits against Tomljanovic
British teenager Emma Raducanu’s fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in distressing circumstances as she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after suffering breathing difficulties in the fourth round on Monday. Raducanu sat down on her chair where she was checked over by a medic before going off the court to receive treatment. After several minutes the umpire announced that Raducanu was unable to continue, to groans of disappointment from the crowd.
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Trey Lance: Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the best people I’ve been around
The 49ers traded up to draft quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in order to replace Jimmy Garoppolo. But to this point, the relationship between the current teammates seems like it couldn’t be much better. Back in May, Garoppolo said he would show Lance the ropes just as Tom Brady did for him in [more]
NBC Sports EDGE
Top 25 NBA Free Agents
Jonas Nader takes an early look at the 25 best free agents for the 2021-22 offseason. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
The Telegraph
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon run over after Briton retires with breathing difficulties
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon story ended in an unfortunate way as she retired from her fourth-round match with Alja Tomljanovic after 75 minutes’ play. The end arrived abruptly and unexpectedly, following a medical time-out in the second set which was brought on by breathing difficulties. The immediate cause of the issue was not clear, although Raducanu seemed to be struggling physically and mentally with this intense battle. She called the trainer to the court while trailing Tomljanovic by a 6-4,
