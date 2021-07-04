Which Las Vegas neighborhoods have the most new COVID-19 infections? – FOX5 Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –Where do people with the newest COVID-19 infections live?

The east Las Vegas ZIP code of 89110, which includes Desert Pines High School, the Stewart Place neighborhood and Eldorado High School, had 84 new cases in the past seven days, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Lake Las Vegas, Seven Hills and Anthem, Enterprise and Summerlin follow closely, each showing at least 73 new cases in the past seven days.

As of June 30, the test positivity rate for COVID-19 tests collected in Clark County was 12%. The World Health Organization has recommended a test positivity rate of 5% before lifting disease transmission mitigation measures.

The Nevada State Public Health Lab has said that 46% of new COVID-19 cases in Nevada are the delta variant, which scientists have said is more contagious than other strains of the virus.

According to the state lab, three COVID-19 tests collected in Clark County on June 15 showed three new “delta-plus” variant cases, in addition to the delta variant that has been circulating in the state.

As of Friday, Clark County has recorded 263 cases of the delta variant. The UK variant is the most prominent with 731 cases detected. 1,132 COVID-19 cases in Clark County have been considered “variants of concern” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

In response to these variants and increased cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rate since the state’s June 1 reopening, Gov. Steve Sisolak has said the state will ask the federal government to assist with vaccine outreach in Southern Nevada.

Officials and doctors say the majority of new infections are in unvaccinated people. As of Friday, the Southern Nevada Health District had recorded 946,421 vaccinations initiated in Clark County.