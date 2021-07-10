Which huge WWE stars are likely to return soon? – GIVEMESPORT

WWE is set to resume its pre-COVID touring schedule and welcome fans back to shows from the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown next week. However, it likely won’t only be fans returning over the next few weeks, as several top names are likely to find their way back to the company.

Join us for this feature piece as we talk a look at several top names not on WWE television right now, and rank how likely they are to be returning over the next few weeks and months.

1. Sasha Banks

Likelihood: 9/10

Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 37, where she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair in the historic night one main event.

While she may not have been seen since, we’d be very surprised if WWE didn’t bring Sasha Banks back for SummerSlam in August, potentially even to restart her feud with Bianca Belair.

Particularly now that Bayley is slated to be out of action for nine months, WWE is in desperate need of some top female stars on the SmackDown, and given that she is not believed to be injured right now, we’d be very surprised if Sasha Banks doesn’t return to TV before SummerSlam.

2. Brock Lesnar





Likelihood: 6/10

Brock Lesnar hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36, which is the former UFC star’s longest absence from the company since returning in 2012.

Reports suggest that WWE was angling to have Brock Lesnar back at SummerSlam this year, but recent reports have now suggested that “The Beast” won’t be at the show, as the two parties were unable to work things out.

A match with Bobby Lashley has been one that fans have been desperate to see for years, and while SummerSlam would probably be the perfect time for WWE to pull the trigger on it, we just can’t see it happening.

While we very much doubt that we have seen the last of Brock Lesnar on WWE TV, we just can’t see the former Universal Champion as being one of the first names the company brings back now that fans are returning to show.

3. The Undertaker





Likelihood: 3/10

Famous last words, as there is always a chance that Vince McMahon breaks his emergency BOX and brings “The Deadman” back, but we actually think that The Undertaker *may* have retired.

Something about the way The Undertaker went out at Survivor Series, and the fact he wasn’t brought in for WrestleMania 37 this year, makes us think that he is actually done with wrestling and won’t be returning soon.

We certainly aren’t ruling out the possibility of The Undertaker coming back for a one-off non-wrestling segment, but the days of Vince McMahon bringing Mark Calaway out of retirement for a match at a big show are probably behind us, so an imminent return is pretty unlikely, as far as we are concerned.

4. John Cena





Likelihood: 10/10

As far as we are concerned, it’s a matter of when John Cena returns to WWE, not if. The former WWE Champion even said as much to Chris Van Vliet in an interview last month.

The plans for SummerSlam, at least according to recent reports, have Cena facing Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam, so it’s certainly likely that the Hollywood megastar will be returning to SmackDown after Money in the Bank to start his feud with ‘The Tribal Chief’.

Given how his filming schedule has opened up, and considering several reliable journalists have reported that he is in the plans for SummerSlam, something would have had to have gone catastrophically wrong for Cena to not return to WWE within the next few weeks.

5. Becky Lynch





Likelihood: 8/10

Again, reports have suggested that Becky Lynch is going to be returning to WWE soon, with various credible journalists even noting that “The Man” has been at the WWE Performance Center training with NXT talent after giving birth in December.

However, unlike with John Cena, there is no word on the plans that WWE has for Becky Lynch should she return to the company, but creative sill not struggle to find plans for who is regarded by many as the biggest female star in the company’s history.

Again, similarly to the situation with Sasha Banks, considering how thin the WWE women’s roster is right now, we’d be pretty surprised if Becky Lynch doesn’t return before too long, potentially even for a match at SummerSlam.

6. The Rock





Likelihood: 4/10

Let’s be honest, if The Rock was going to be appearing on SmackDown next week, WWE should be pretty foolish not to announce him ahead of time.

Without question, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is probably the biggest name that WWE could look to bring in, and while reports suggest that the company is angling to have him wrestle at Survivor Series this year, a show that will mark 25 years since his debut, we very much doubt he’ll be back before then.

It’d perhaps even be a waste too. With the aforementioned names more likely to return to WWE over the next few weeks, staggering the big returns and saving The Rock for a later date would be much better business for WWE, and is far more likely.

