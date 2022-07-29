Home WORLD NEWS Where will football teams stay, train at Qatar World Cup 2022?
Where will football teams stay, train at Qatar World Cup 2022?

by News
Qatar World Cup 2022 will kick off on November 21 with the final taking place on December 18.

Published On 29 Jul 2022

Three-quarters of the teams at the World Cup in Qatar this year will be based within a 10km (six miles) radius of each other, football’s world governing body has said while announcing the hotels and training venues for the 32 sides.

Unlike in previous tournaments, every team will stay in the same hotel and use the same training base throughout the tournament.

“Players will have more time to train and rest during the competition while being able to experience the excitement that will take over the country at much closer quarters, as fellow players and passionate fans from all 32 nations will be gathering in a single area,” said Colin Smith, FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer – World Cup.

The tournament, to be played across eight stadiums, starts on November 21 with the final taking place on December 18.

FIFA said the accommodation ranges “from four and five-star hotels to villas, resorts and non-hotel accommodation, including sports academy residences and school/university housing”.

“As with all of our World Cup projects, legacy planning has been a key factor and many of the training sites renovated and built will benefit local clubs and communities long after the tournament has finished. The new hotels will also support Qatar’s growing tourism industry post-2022,” Nasser al-Khater, Qatar 2022 CEO, said.

More than one million fans are expected to visit Qatar for the tournament.

Team bases:

Argentina: Qatar University


Australia: Aspire Academy


Belgium: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort


Brazil: The Westin Doha Hotel and Spa


Cameroon: Banyan Tree Doha


Canada: Century Premier Hotel Lusail


Costa Rica: dusitD2 Salwa


Croatia: Hilton Doha


Denmark: Retaj Salwa Resort


Ecuador: Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha


England: Souq Al Wakra Hotel


France: Al Messila


Germany: Zulal Wellness Resort


Ghana: Double Tree by Hilton Doha


Iran: Al Rayyan Hotel Doha Curio Collection by Hilton


Japan: Radisson Blu


Mexico: Simaisma


Morocco: Wyndham Doha West Bay


Poland: Ezdan Palace Hotel


Portugal: Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel


Qatar: Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel


Saudi Arabia: Sealine Beach


Senegal: Duhail Handball Sports Hall


Serbia: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha


Spain: Qatar University


South Korea: Le Meridien City Centre


Switzerland: Le Royal Meridien


Tunisia: Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach


Wales: Delta Hotels City Centre


Uruguay: Pullman Doha West Bay


USA: Marsa Malaz Kempinski

