where-will-football-teams-stay,-train-at-qatar-world-cup-2022?

Qatar World Cup 2022 will kick off on November 21 with the final taking place on December 18.
Published On 29 Jul 2022
Three-quarters of the teams at the World Cup in Qatar this year will be based within a 10km (six miles) radius of each other, football’s world governing body has said while announcing the hotels and training venues for the 32 sides.
Unlike in previous tournaments, every team will stay in the same hotel and use the same training base throughout the tournament.
“Players will have more time to train and rest during the competition while being able to experience the excitement that will take over the country at much closer quarters, as fellow players and passionate fans from all 32 nations will be gathering in a single area,” said Colin Smith, FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer – World Cup.
The tournament, to be played across eight stadiums, starts on November 21 with the final taking place on December 18.
FIFA said the accommodation ranges “from four and five-star hotels to villas, resorts and non-hotel accommodation, including sports academy residences and school/university housing”.
“As with all of our World Cup projects, legacy planning has been a key factor and many of the training sites renovated and built will benefit local clubs and communities long after the tournament has finished. The new hotels will also support Qatar’s growing tourism industry post-2022,” Nasser al-Khater, Qatar 2022 CEO, said.
More than one million fans are expected to visit Qatar for the tournament.
Team bases:
Argentina: Qatar University
Australia: Aspire Academy
Belgium: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort
Brazil: The Westin Doha Hotel and Spa
Cameroon: Banyan Tree Doha
Canada: Century Premier Hotel Lusail
Costa Rica: dusitD2 Salwa
Croatia: Hilton Doha
Denmark: Retaj Salwa Resort
Ecuador: Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha
England: Souq Al Wakra Hotel
France: Al Messila
Germany: Zulal Wellness Resort
Ghana: Double Tree by Hilton Doha
Iran: Al Rayyan Hotel Doha Curio Collection by Hilton
Japan: Radisson Blu
Mexico: Simaisma
Morocco: Wyndham Doha West Bay
Poland: Ezdan Palace Hotel
Portugal: Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel
Qatar: Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel
Saudi Arabia: Sealine Beach
Senegal: Duhail Handball Sports Hall
Serbia: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha
Spain: Qatar University
South Korea: Le Meridien City Centre
Switzerland: Le Royal Meridien
Tunisia: Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach
Wales: Delta Hotels City Centre
Uruguay: Pullman Doha West Bay
USA: Marsa Malaz Kempinski
Source
:
Al Jazeera and news agencies