where-will-football-teams-stay,-train-at-qatar-world-cup-2022?

Qatar World Cup 2022 will kick off on November 21 with the final taking place on December 18.

Three-quarters of the teams at the World Cup in Qatar this year will be based within a 10km (six miles) radius of each other, football’s world governing body has said while announcing the hotels and training venues for the 32 sides.

Unlike in previous tournaments, every team will stay in the same hotel and use the same training base throughout the tournament.

“Players will have more time to train and rest during the competition while being able to experience the excitement that will take over the country at much closer quarters, as fellow players and passionate fans from all 32 nations will be gathering in a single area,” said Colin Smith, FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer – World Cup.

The tournament, to be played across eight stadiums, starts on November 21 with the final taking place on December 18.

FIFA said the accommodation ranges “from four and five-star hotels to villas, resorts and non-hotel accommodation, including sports academy residences and school/university housing”.

“As with all of our World Cup projects, legacy planning has been a key factor and many of the training sites renovated and built will benefit local clubs and communities long after the tournament has finished. The new hotels will also support Qatar’s growing tourism industry post-2022,” Nasser al-Khater, Qatar 2022 CEO, said.

More than one million fans are expected to visit Qatar for the tournament.

[FIFA]

Team bases:

Argentina: Qatar University



Australia: Aspire Academy



Belgium: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort



Brazil: The Westin Doha Hotel and Spa



Cameroon: Banyan Tree Doha



Canada: Century Premier Hotel Lusail



Costa Rica: dusitD2 Salwa



Croatia: Hilton Doha



Denmark: Retaj Salwa Resort



Ecuador: Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha



England: Souq Al Wakra Hotel



France: Al Messila



Germany: Zulal Wellness Resort



Ghana: Double Tree by Hilton Doha



Iran: Al Rayyan Hotel Doha Curio Collection by Hilton



Japan: Radisson Blu



Mexico: Simaisma



Morocco: Wyndham Doha West Bay



Poland: Ezdan Palace Hotel



Portugal: Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel



Qatar: Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel



Saudi Arabia: Sealine Beach



Senegal: Duhail Handball Sports Hall



Serbia: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha



Spain: Qatar University



South Korea: Le Meridien City Centre



Switzerland: Le Royal Meridien



Tunisia: Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach



Wales: Delta Hotels City Centre



Uruguay: Pullman Doha West Bay



USA: Marsa Malaz Kempinski