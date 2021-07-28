WORLD NEWS Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2022? Six teams that could be Green Bay trade partners – The Athletic by admin July 28, 2021 written by admin July 28, 2021 Aaron Rodgers strolled into Lambeau Field Tuesday morning, officially ending his offseason holdout and quashing any speculation that he could be traded before the start of the 2021 season. But what Rodgers’ return to Green Bay won’t do, even amid multiple reports that he and the Packers are nearing agreement on a restructured contract, is stop the rest of the NFL from wondering where Rodgers will be playing next year. Of course, there’s the possibility that things go so well for the Packers this year that Rodgers’ grievances will be forgotten, and he’ll be happy to return in 2022 and perhaps even finish out his career in Green Bay. That feels unlikely, given how long this rift between the quarterback and the organization has been brewing and how big it seems to have grown in recent months. So now other NFL teams can realistically consider adding Rodgers, likely through a trade, as part of their long-term quarterback plans. Here are six who could find themselves in the position to trade for Rodgers in 2022. Denver Broncos The Broncos were the internet favorite to land Rodgers this offseason. And outside of a massive leap from either Drew Lock in his third season or a playoff appearance behind Teddy Bridgewater, it’s hard to see a scenario in which the Broncos aren’t once again actively in the quarterback market next offseason. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail admin previous post 30 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne – MyMotherLode.com next post DaBaby defends homophobic comments at Rolling Loud festival – Page Six You may also like Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around competition –... July 28, 2021 Team USA men’s basketball rebounds from opening loss... July 28, 2021 Twitter is Questioning Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’... July 28, 2021 The Pandemic Hurt These Students the Most –... July 28, 2021 DOJ declines to back Rep. Mo Brooks in... July 28, 2021 Newsom pulls kids from summer camp after maskless... July 28, 2021 Pac-12 Leaders Suggest Realignment Response as SEC Growth... July 28, 2021 Nevada issues emergency order requiring masks — vaccinated... July 28, 2021 Adam Kinzinger says GOP calls for him to... July 28, 2021 San Diego County to follow new CDC guidance... July 28, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply