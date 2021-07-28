Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2022? Six teams that could be Green Bay trade partners – The Athletic

Aaron Rodgers strolled into Lambeau Field Tuesday morning, officially ending his offseason holdout and quashing any speculation that he could be traded before the start of the 2021 season.

But what Rodgers’ return to Green Bay won’t do, even amid multiple reports that he and the Packers are nearing agreement on a restructured contract, is stop the rest of the NFL from wondering where Rodgers will be playing next year.

Of course, there’s the possibility that things go so well for the Packers this year that Rodgers’ grievances will be forgotten, and he’ll be happy to return in 2022 and perhaps even finish out his career in Green Bay. That feels unlikely, given how long this rift between the quarterback and the organization has been brewing and how big it seems to have grown in recent months.

So now other NFL teams can realistically consider adding Rodgers, likely through a trade, as part of their long-term quarterback plans. Here are six who could find themselves in the position to trade for Rodgers in 2022.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos were the internet favorite to land Rodgers this offseason. And outside of a massive leap from either Drew Lock in his third season or a playoff appearance behind Teddy Bridgewater, it’s hard to see a scenario in which the Broncos aren’t once again actively in the quarterback market next offseason.