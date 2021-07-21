Where to Find The Monday Dreamin’ Media Sticks in GTA Online – Screen Rant

The “Los Santos Tuners” update for GTA Online contains new music. Here’s how to find USB sticks to unlock the Monday Dreamin’ EPs in the media player.

Rockstar has added USB media sticks in its latest expansion to GTA Online titled “Los Santos Tuners.” This update brings a slew of brand new features to Los Santos, including a new “LS Car Meet” warehouse where players can work on their cars and hang out with other vehicle aficionados in peace. No one can attack each other in the warehouse, so players can feel safe while showing off and tuning their vehicles.

New music options have also been added to the radio wheel in GTA Online. Not only have new tracks been added to the game, but the radio stations themselves have been updated. Players can now customize their radio wheel to bookmark favorite stations, a highly requested feature in GTA Online. A media player was also added to the radio wheel, enabling players to listen to EPs gathered from USB sticks scattered throughout Los Santos. Whether players are in one of the new cars introduced in the update or an old car, the EPs for the media player are coveted items. These EPs, called Monday Dreamin’ EPs, each contain five tracks are a collaboration between Rockstar Games and the CircoLoco music label. This guide shows players where to find each of the five Monday Dreamin’ EPs in GTA Online.

Where to Find The Monday Dreamin’ EPs in GTA Online

The Monday Dreamin’ EPs are found scattered throughout Los Santos, with three being in static places and two being tied to players’ personal properties. Now that the “Los Santos Tuners” update is live, players can find USB sticks that are picked up to unlock their corresponding EP. Unlocking all four EPs enables players to unlock the bonus EP and receive a special exclusive song called “CLR Launch Party.” Keep in mind, players will be heading to their personal arcade and night club, so it is a good idea to own both of those establishments. The following locations contain a USB stick for a Monday Dreamin’ EP:

Blue EP – Head to Diamond Casino on Vinewood Park Drive, in the northeast of Los Santos- Take the elevator to the roof terrace with yellow furniture. With the booths on the player’s left, the USB is on the table in the second booth.

– Head to Diamond Casino on Vinewood Park Drive, in the northeast of Los Santos- Take the elevator to the roof terrace with yellow furniture. With the booths on the player’s left, the USB is on the table in the second booth. Violet EP – Head to the player’s personal night club- USB is on the main workstation desk upstairs.

– Head to the player’s personal night club- USB is on the main workstation desk upstairs. Green EP – Head to the player’s personal arcade- USB is on the left side of the bar between two patrons.

– Head to the player’s personal arcade- USB is on the left side of the bar between two patrons. Black EP – Head to the car meet in southeast portion of Los Santos, on the corner of Innocence Boulevard and Orchardville Avenue- Go straight into the parking garage, head left at the end of the ramp, and the USB is on top of the red workbench near the NPC repairman.

– Head to the car meet in southeast portion of Los Santos, on the corner of Innocence Boulevard and Orchardville Avenue- Go straight into the parking garage, head left at the end of the ramp, and the USB is on top of the red workbench near the NPC repairman. Bonus EP (Kenny’s Backyard Boogie)– In the same car meet as the Black EP- A white muscle car will randomly spawn in the parking garage with an open trunk and a license plate that reads, “Moodymann.” The USB is in the trunk. Players will also need the “Helping Hand” award from the Cayo Perico heist to unlock this EP.

Once players have gathered the USB sticks, the Monday Dreamin’ EPs will be added to the new Media Player on the radio wheel in vehicles. Use the media player to cycle through the unlocked EPs and select the media player to start playing the mix! Fair warning: Monday Dreamin’ EPs contain the rarest music in GTA Online, so it’s only natural other players in the LS Car Meet might get a bit jealous.

GTA Online is available on PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.





