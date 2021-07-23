Where to Find Parenting Books in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 7 Legendary Quest) – Screen Rant

During the Week 7 Legendary Quests in Fortnite Season 7, players will need to find Parenting Books at Holly Hatchery or Retail Row for Bushranger.

Bushranger has a unique strategy for dealing with the Alien Invasion in Fortnite Season 7, and during Week 7, she will ask players to help her collect two Parenting Books so she can raise and nurture a baby Alien Parasite. The Legendary Quests in Fortnite Season 7 have provided some of the largest XP bonuses available this season, but have also allowed players to participate directly in the story of the Alien Invasion. Each week, players have helped different NPCs with their unique approaches to thwarting, welcoming, or helping the Aliens. In Week 7, Bushranger will have players building and furnishing Hatcheries and will send them to Holly Hatchery and Retail Row to get books.

Players only need to pick up two Parenting Books to complete this Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 Legendary Quest. Because there are four each at Holly Hatchery and Retail Row, players can select one and complete the challenge there. As a reward for helping her, Bushranger will award players 30,000 XP toward their Season 7 Battle Pass when the job is done. Here are all the spots where players can find and collect Parenting Books at Holly Hatchery and Retail Row in Week 7 of Fortnite Season 7.

All Parenting Book Locations in Fortnite Season 7

To collect Parenting Books in Week 7 of Fortnite Season 7, players will want to select either Holly Hatchery or Retail Row as their destination. Holly Hatchery has replaced Holly Hedges during Season 7 and can be found on the western coast of the island. Retail Row is located in the southeastern region of the island. While players can technically pick up one Parenting Book in each location, sticking to one spot will help them complete this task more efficiently. There are four Parenting Books in Holly Hatchery, mostly in the northern and eastern regions, and four in Retail Row spread evenly across the POI.

Players may want to consider choosing Retail Row, only because the Legendary Quest in the sequence before this one, stoke campfires near different Hatcheries, has a location just southeast of Retail Row. It may help them complete both quests in the same match, cutting down on the amount of time needed for challenges this week.

Because both locations are named and thus often popular landing spots in Fortnite Season 7, players may consider choosing their location, then landing somewhat near that spot, but not directly in the middle of it. This way, they can gear up and prepare to face any opponents. Alternatively, both named locations are likely to have plenty of loot, so it is up to players how they handle the possibility of encountering a threat.

The Parenting Books can be found in the following spots at each named location:

Holly Hatchery

Yellow House : Next to the bookshelf to the left of the entrance to the yellow house on the northwest corner.

: Next to the bookshelf to the left of the entrance to the yellow house on the northwest corner. Beige House : In the back of the garage next to a bookshelf, in the beige house enveloped in an Alien Nanite low-gravity zone.

: In the back of the garage next to a bookshelf, in the beige house enveloped in an Alien Nanite low-gravity zone. Green House : Next to the bookshelf to the right of the entrance to the Green House on the southeast corner.

: Next to the bookshelf to the right of the entrance to the Green House on the southeast corner. Grey House: Next to the bookshelf in front of the entrance, in the grey house across the street from the Green House

Retail Row

Blue House : Near the bookshelf in the first room to the left of the front entrance, in the blue house on the northwest corner of Retail Row.

: Near the bookshelf in the first room to the left of the front entrance, in the blue house on the northwest corner of Retail Row. Chain-Link Fence : Next to the generator and dumpster enclosed by the chainlink fence, northwest of the Taco restaurant.

: Next to the generator and dumpster enclosed by the chainlink fence, northwest of the Taco restaurant. Brick House : Behind the armchair in the room to the right of the front door of the brick house across the street from the Taco restaurant.

: Behind the armchair in the room to the right of the front door of the brick house across the street from the Taco restaurant. Book McGuffin’s: In front of a bookshelf immediately to the left of the entrance, across from the checkout counter.

To collect a Parenting Book, players will simply need to approach and interact with it. Once players have two, the challenge will register as complete, and they will earn their 30,000 XP. This will complete Bushranger’s questline and the Legendary Quests for the week.

While this quest should not take players long to complete, it may be a good idea to collect Parenting Books in Team Rumble Mode, despite its recent changes. This way, players can respawn and continue the quest if they are eliminated while searching Holly Hatchery and Retail Row.

