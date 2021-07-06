Where to Find Doomsday Prepper Guides in Fortnite (Week 4 Legendary Quest) – Screen Rant

One Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Legendary Quest tasks players with finding a doomsday prepper guide. These can be found in Steamy Stacks or Hydro 16.

Many of the Epic and Legendary Quests during each week of play in Fortnite Season 7 have focused on different approaches to investigating and dealing with the alien invasion. During Week 4, players have a chance to earn extra XP for experimenting with alien technologies, including flying UFOs and abducting opponents, and experiencing low gravity in the mothership. One of the Legendary Quest storylines during Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7 deals with the disappearance of Farmer Steel. The other deals with preparing for doomsday. Players can earn more XP toward their Battle Pass for foraging for food and supplies and finding a doomsday prepper guide.

Foraging in Fortnite is nothing new, but doomsday prepper guides are new props only found in two places on the map, Steamy Stacks and Hydro 16. Players only need to pick up one of these to complete the Legendary Quest and earn XP. While players should choose the location most convenient for them, there are a few benefits and drawbacks to each one. Here’s how to find a doomsday prepper guide during Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7.

Doomsday Prepper Guide Locations in Fortnite Season 7

The only two places to find doomsday prepper guides in Fortnite Season 7 are Steamy Stacks and Hydro 16. Steamy Stacks is a well-known location in the island’s northeastern region that has plenty of loot to draw opponents. Hydro 16 is located southeast of Slurpy Swamp. It may be generally quieter but contains multiple hazards this season, including a new boss and Alien Parasites.

The doomsday prepper guides can be found in the following spots:

Steamy Stacks : Inside Building 3, near crates by the stairs

: Inside Building 3, near crates by the stairs Hydro 16: In an office on the southeastern wall, between a desk and file cabinet

Players only need to approach the guide on the floor and hold the interact button until they have picked it up. The challenge will register as complete, and they will receive 30,000 XP toward their Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass.

Both doomsday prepper guides during Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7 are both located near foraging resources, allowing players to complete both Legendary Quests in the same match. In Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods near Hydro 16, players can find mushrooms, and from Steamy Stacks, they can travel to Steel Farm for fruits and vegetables. Players may choose Hydro 16 to increase their chances of getting an alien parasite, which can improve their jump height and eliminate the possibility of taking a headshot. Here, they can also eliminate Zyg and Choppy, a new boss carrying the Mythic Ray Gun weapon. If players want to have a chance to wield this powerful, futuristic gun, going for the Hydro 16 doomsday prepper guide may be a better choice. Ultimately, it will be up to their unique preferences and goals.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.





