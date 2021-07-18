Where To Farm Shaka Treasure In Monster Hunter Stories 2 – TheGamer

Looking for some Shaka Treasure to forge new weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin? Here’s where to find some.

One of the main aspects of any Monster Hunter game is tracking down monsters and defeating them in order to obtain various materials and parts so that you can forge new armor and weapons. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is no different, and naturally, some enemy items are harder to get than others.

As you near the end of the game, you’ll likely notice that the new items you can forge at the Smithy will require Shaka Treasure to create. So where exactly can you get this item? Well, it drops from an enemy called the Shakalaka, who are a little more elusive than others. Here’s exactly where you can find them.

Where To Find Shakalaka

Shakalaka are very small enemies that are easy to miss, as shown above. They are little bipedal creatures with pots on their head who carry knives and have the annoying habit of locking you out of certain attack types in battle.

Shakalaka always spawn in a couple of areas, both in the Terga region. The first location is the Volcanic Gates map, it’s accessed via the Terga Volcano Trail, but you won’t be able to reach it until you progress the storyline in this area a bit. The second place is the Lake of Flames, which again, you will unlock through natural story progression.

You can find their exact spawn points just below:

Volcanic Gates

Lake of Flames

Shakalaka can also spawn in Monster Dens found throughout the Terga region, though this purely comes down to luck as you can’t guarantee that they will make an appearance.

Out of the two areas mentioned above, the Volcanic Gates is the best place to farm Shakalaka for Shaka Treasure, as there are two groups that spawn here instead of one, and they are close to the entrance.



This means you can zone out and in again to respawn them quickly, making your farming sessions even more efficient.

Defeating Shakalaka regularly earns you a handful of Shaka Treasure so that you can use it to hit the quota on your Shakalaka Material when forging new weapons and armor.

