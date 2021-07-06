where-the-oklahoma-sooners-rank-in-athlon-sports-full-fbs-rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners are just a month away from fall camp, which means we are that much closer to football season. Lincoln Riley has unfinished business this season. After falling to 1-2 after the first few games in 2020, the Sooners rattled off eight straight to finish 9-2.

This year Riley might just have his most talented roster to date. It also might be his best chance to get that elusive College Football Playoff semifinal victory to get into the championship game. Led by Spencer Rattler, the Sooners are viewed as one of the favorites for the upcoming season.

Athlon Sports recently ranked all 130 FBS schools for the upcoming season, and Oklahoma was inside the top five.

No. 3: Oklahoma Sooners

OU was ranked just behind the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers, two teams that are annual participants in the CFP. Both teams are rolling with highly-touted five-star quarterbacks entering their first season as a starter. Rattler has one season under his belt. The Sooners ranked just ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs, who finished the top five.

The Sooners have claimed six Big 12 titles in a row, and coach Lincoln Riley’s team is a heavy favorite to win the league crown once again in 2021. Oklahoma is led by an explosive offense but an improving defense gives the program a better chance to win a playoff game – or perhaps something bigger – this postseason.

A look at the strengths and concerns for the Oklahoma Sooners offensive and defensive units in 2021. Plus where the rest of the Big 12 Conference ranks on Athlon Sports’ top 130 rankings.

Offensive Strength

When it comes to offensive strengths, a team is only as good as its quarterback. Among the top contenders, the Sooners are one of the few teams that return their starting quarterback. Spencer Rattler is the top returning passer and should light up the scoreboards in 2021 as OU chases that elusive CFP semifinal win.

What Athlon Sports Says…

The Sooners have averaged over 40 points a game for six consecutive years and will once again have one of the nation’s top offenses with quarterback Spencer Rattler directing the attack. Transfers Eric Gray (RB) and Mike Woods (WR), along with the return of running back Kennedy Brooks, adds to a deep collection of talent at the skill positions.

Offensive Concern

With the incoming transfers at wide receiver, Mike Woods (Arkansas), and running back, Eric Gray (Tennesee), the main glaring hole appears to be on the offensive line. They replaced Adrian Ealy with another Tennesee transfer, Wanya Morris. The real question becomes who will play center to replace Creed Humphry. The dark-horse candidate might just be Andrew Raym. He saw time at center during spring football.

What Athlon Sports Says…

You have to squint to find a major concern here. Oklahoma does have an unsettled offensive line, but it’s also hard to doubt assistant Bill Bedenbaugh. Center Creed Humphrey will be missed.

Defensive Strength

Following the trainwreck season on the defensive side of the ball in 2018, Alex Grinch has turned around the Oklahoma defense. The front end of the defense is loaded with Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas, Jalen Redmond and Perrion Winfrey looking to wreak havoc in 2021 and help the offense get over the CFP hump.

What Athlon Sports Says…

Coordinator Alex Grinch has brought marked improvement to this group over the last two seasons. After Oklahoma gave up 6.1 yards per play in 2018, the Sooners held teams to 5.19 a snap in ’20. Also, this defense limited offenses to 21.7 points a game last year – down from 33.3 in ’18. All three levels of this group are in good shape, including a defensive line that ranks among the best in college football. Linebacker Nik Bonitto should push for double-digit sacks

Defensive Concern

Looking at the defense, if there is a weakness it would be the secondary. Maybe not quite a weakness but more of an unknown. Who will step up and replace two key defenders on the outside for Oklahoma? No Tre Brown or Tre Norwood, but Woodi Washington and D.J. Graham look ready to step up. With Brendan Radley-Hiles heading to the Pacific Northwest, freshman Billy Bowman might just be the guy to lock down the slot corner role.

What Athlon Sports Says…

Will the improvement trend carry into 2021? The depth chart is deeper than in recent years, and there’s little reason to doubt Grinch after his work the last two seasons. It’s a small concern, but in four games against ranked teams, Oklahoma’s per-play average allowed dipped to 6.04.

Where the rest of the Big 12 Conference Rank

Iowa State Cyclones: No. 7

Texas Longhorns: No. 20

Texas Christian Horned Frogs: No. 25

Oklahoma State Cowboys: No. 28

West Virginia Mountaineers: No. 33

Kansas State Wildcats: No. 53

Baylor Bears: No. 58

Texas Tech Red Raiders: No. 73

Kansas Jayhawks: No. 115

