where-texas-goes-at-offensive-tackle-after-missing-out-on-three-top-priorities

Things are bad. Things are REALLY bad in the offensive line recruiting room.

Over the past four days, Texas had to an opportunity to lock down commitments from three of their top tackle priorities. Kelvin Banks, Jacob Sexton, and Cameron Williams. All three ended up elsewhere, with two going to the Longhorns’ biggest rivals.

Banks stings the most, being a no-doubt starter at left tackle within his first two seasons on campus. Seeing both Texas and Texas A&M missing on one of the top in-state prospects is truly shocking.

A total reset is going to be needed at the tackle position. The thought was to take two of the three guys to combine with Cole Hutson, Connor Robertson, and one more guard prospect (Devon Campbell). None of the tackles are available anymore and two bodies are still needed.

Here is where Texas goes from here at offensive tackle after a rough weekend:

Kam Dewberry

https://twitter.com/KamDewberry/status/1383516191679942661?s=20 This seems to be the best uncommitted offensive tackle Texas still has a solid relationship past the Fourth of July. The Humble native was able to unofficially visit Texas during June, meeting with Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood in person for the first time. Even so, the Longhorns will have some ground to make up. Focusing on other prospects over the past month, Dewberry has had opportunities to grow closer with other programs. Ohio State and Texas A&M both got official visits. Step one would be setting up an official visit during the season. Oklahoma has one set up for their game against Nebraska. Texas should be borderline desperate to get back into the race for Dewberry.

Neto Umeozulu

https://twitter.com/neto_umeozulu/status/1318239797073379329?s=20 Most places project Neto Umeozulu to end up on the inside as a left or right guard. However, he plays right tackle for Allen at the moment, so the ability to play outside is there. To add on, everything seems to be open for Umeozulu, only taking two trips once the NCAA dead period was over. Asking Texas to win a player out of a high school powerhouse has come back with failure over the past two seasons. Sarkisian and Flood are here to change that. After whiffing on Williams (Duncanville), maybe going after Umeozulu (Allen) at tackle could be worth it.

Have an offer but do not seem worth going after

AP Photo/Michael Thomas

Of the 15 prospects designated as an offensive tackle on 247Sports Texas has offered, only six are uncommitted. Missing on your top three tackle prospects sets you behind quite a bit. Malik Agbo seems to be the guy with the most potential there. The Washington state native seems to be more than okay moving off the east coast, visiting Miami and Norman. In his top 12 schools list, only two Pac-12 programs made the cut. Get Agbo to Austin in the fall and see what can be done. Everyone else seems to be moving in different directions. Four-star George Fitzpatrick comes from Cherry Creek in Colorado, the same school freshman tight end Gunnar Helm resides from. Although the relationship was developed with Herman’s staff, Flood could be desperate.

Players who will rise

Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser

COVID-19 has made the 2022 class the most difficult cycle to read in the history of college football recruiting. Coaches did not have the ability to see players in person, on or off the field, for nearly a year. Everything was restricted to phone and Zoom calls. There are bound to be a few unknown prospects floating around. Texas and Herb Hand took their shot late in the 2021 cycle, offering and trying to close on mid to low three-star offensive tackles. It failed. Miserably. Flood will have to do his due diligence over players’ senior seasons, hoping to find a diamond in the rough. With how talented the state is this year, surely something will pop up for the Longhorns.

Work for a flip

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

At the end of the day, recruitments are not over until a fax has been sent. Urban Meyer once said the best part about getting a commitment from a player is great because it means you made their top three list. Nothing is done until national signing day. Beating a dead horse here but on the field results will get results in the recruiting world. Quinn Ewers laid out why kids are leaving the state. The flagship university is not winning football games. Being 5-0 going into Red River weekend is crucial. Getting Banks or Williams (most likely the latter) to flip back to the in-state schools seems the most likely of the three. Although he grew up a Texas fan, Sexton will be playing close to home in Norman. Flood knows how to recruit. Gotta play until the whistle.

