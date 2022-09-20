Where is Fergie? Duchess of York’s absence from royal mourning of Queen Elizabeth II explained

Sarah Ferguson, who had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, has not attended any royal events since the queen’s death on Sept. 8.

Despite her absence, the Duchess of York, fondly known as Fergie, will attend the state funeral, royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital.

“She’ll be at the funeral, but where she will be sitting will be interesting,” Spence said. “She’s not an official member of the royal family anymore. So I don’t think she’ll be sitting next to Andrew.”

“We saw the wives in the cars behind the procession, but not Fergie,” Spence pointed out, referencing the vehicle procession that followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. “That is where you can see the reality that they are divorced, even though they still live together and are so close.”

Sarah Ferguson, also known as Fergie, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, pictured in 1987.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich noted that if Prince Andrew and Fergie were still married, her role in the funeral preparations would not be “prominent.”

“Even if she were still married to Prince Andrew, she’s not going to have a prominent role,” Fordwich told Fox News Digital. “I will just say that you’re really only seeing those that are the current spouses. Don’t forget, she’s not a current spouse of the Duke of York.”

“They have a very good relationship for being a divorced couple,” she added. “And she’s been very supportive to him, but even if they were married, you wouldn’t be seeing her by his side.”

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married in 1986 and divorced in 1996, months before now King Charles would divorce Princess Diana.

Andrew and Fergie share two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Despite their divorce, Sarah Ferguson had kept up a close relationship with Prince Andrew’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Following their split, Fergie kept up a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of York shared a heartfelt tribute to the queen shortly following Elizabeth’s death.

“I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen,” Fergie wrote on social media. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.”

“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth,” she added. “To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.

“I will miss her more than words can express.”

Ferguson’s close relationship with the queen could have stemmed from the lack of relationship with her own mother. The Duchess of York’s mom died in a car crash in 1998 after divorcing Ferguson’s father and remarrying.

Sarah Ferguson, Queen Elizabeth II and others watch a polo match in 2004.

Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Sarah Ferguson and others at a polo match in 2018.

“I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother. [She’s] never faltered,” Fergie previously said about Queen Elizabeth II on an episode of the “Tea with Twiggy” podcast in 2021.

“I absolutely think there is no greater mentor,” she added. “The consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honor. A huge honor. Makes me want to cry.”

