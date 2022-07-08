“Where I go see that kind money?” – Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW laments after being told the cost of his wedding suit (Video)

Superstar singer, Davido’s personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW’s reaction after he was told the cost of his wedding suits had netizens in stitches.

Isreal DMW proposed to his girlfriend in April 2022 and formally met the family of his fiancée in June. The ceremony was held in Benin, the Edo State capital.

In preparation for their wedding, the groom-to-be called celebrity designer, Yomi Casual, for his wedding suit.

However, Israel was astounded to learn that a single outfit would cost him N500,000. The celebrity designer had told him that the wedding suit would cost N500,000.

Reacting, Israel yelled in shock and asked Yomi where he expected him to get such a large amount of money.

Hilarious reactions have trailed the video, with fans of Davido stating that Israel need not worry about the cost of his suit, as Davido can be trusted to bear the cost.

An Instagram follower @adorable_baddiie wrote, “Go yaba go sew am cut ur suit according to ur pocket 😂😂”.

@edgarsnazzy4real, “The suit go cover you from all weapon fashioned against you”.

@sohigh_xy, “Juju go meet your number 1😂😂😂😂 he go run am for you”.

@leeeymarrh, “You ask your oga now 😂😂..And if you check this very guy account he might have up to 100m.”

