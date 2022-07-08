Home Business Where Employers Added Jobs in June
Private employers continued to hire across all major U.S. industries in June, including for jobs at offices, stores, restaurants, technology companies and healthcare providers.

The continued strength in the labor market was led by employers in the category of professional and business services, a broad group of white-collar industries that added 74,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday. Those gains were concentrated in management roles, software development and office administrative services.

