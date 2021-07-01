-
Reuters
Young activists say ‘coward’ Biden must fight harder on climate change
Young climate activists carrying signs reading “Biden, you coward – fight for us” and “No climate, no deal” gathered outside the White House on Monday to protest what they called U.S. President Joe Biden’s broken promises and pandering to Republicans. “Biden ran with bold promises for action and climate and we turned out for him,” said John Paul Mejia, an 18-year-old student from Miami among hundreds at the Sunrise Movement protest, which featured Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive members of Congress. Mejia’s disappointment is being echoed by young climate activists around the country who say Biden’s opportunity to fulfill campaign pledges is slipping away as he negotiates with Republicans.
-
Associated Press
Israel reaches compromise with settlers on West Bank outpost
Israel has reached a compromise with Jewish settlers who rapidly established an unauthorized outpost in the occupied West Bank last month, officials and the settlers said Wednesday. Under the agreement, the settlers will leave by the end of the week. A survey will be carried out that the settlers say will prove the outpost was not established on land privately owned by Palestinians.
-
NBC Sports EDGE
Suns Advance to NBA Finals
The Suns are heading to the NBA Finals and Jonas Nader brings you the latest news on Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
-
-
Hoops Hype
Clippers offseason preview: Five things they should prioritize
The Los Angeles Clippers season ended on Wednesday after a tough series against the Phoenix Suns. After coming back to win two consecutive series down 0-2, they didn’t have enough juice to pull off a third. While a championship was the ultimate …
-
Variety
How to Stream 2021 NBA Playoffs
All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The LA Clippers came out on top against the Phoenix Suns once again on Monday night, with the […]