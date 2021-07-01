Reuters

Young activists say ‘coward’ Biden must fight harder on climate change

Young climate activists carrying signs reading “Biden, you coward – fight for us” and “No climate, no deal” gathered outside the White House on Monday to protest what they called U.S. President Joe Biden’s broken promises and pandering to Republicans. “Biden ran with bold promises for action and climate and we turned out for him,” said John Paul Mejia, an 18-year-old student from Miami among hundreds at the Sunrise Movement protest, which featured Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive members of Congress. Mejia’s disappointment is being echoed by young climate activists around the country who say Biden’s opportunity to fulfill campaign pledges is slipping away as he negotiates with Republicans.