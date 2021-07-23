When we employed 7000 pastors at once, social media was dead – Bishop David Oyedepo speaks in video

Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has said that the church has never for once borrowed to run its activities

The man of God said that the employees in the commission are more than the capacity in most states

While speaking on the sack of pastors recently, the cleric said that when the church made massive employment, social media was silent

The general overseer of Living Faith Church popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, recently spoke on issues surrounding the massive sack of pastors.

The man said that when the church employed more than 7,000 pastors at once, social media never talked about it.

Bishop Oyedepo has reacted to criticisms.

Those sacked were failures

Speaking on those they relieved of their duties, he said the commission has no preacher who is a failure, saying the sacked people were unfruitful.

The bishop said:

“We have more employees in this organisation than most of the states.”

In a video shared by bioreports and reposted by Tunde Ednut, he said despite the large employees the church has, the commission has never borrowed or begged. Oyedepo said they have never taken overdrafts from a bank.

Watch the video below:

The video has attracted thousands of comments and has been seen over 148,000 views.

Nigerians express mixed reactions

vjoofficial said:

“Thank God he call am organization, money making organization not church.”

tfman089 said:

“Jesus Christ said, any branch in Him that fails to bear fruit is cut off… John 15:2.”

runshex said:

“Thank God God doesn’t condemn us, sack us or dissociate Himself from us even when we fail! Thank God sey man no be God!”

markotabor said:

“I love this man sha. People dislike men with structure, the moment you are not allowed to walk on people’s head they become brutally angry because you have taken away their control mechanism.”

