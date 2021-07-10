When Mass Effect & Dragon Age Fans Can Expect Updates – Screen Rant

BioWare fans are eagerly waiting for news on the development of Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect 4, both of which have no set release date as of yet and won’t be appearing during 2021’s EA Play Live. With so much up in the air regarding both titles, it’s hard to predict when exactly any updates will be provided. There are a few likely possibilities regarding ME4 and DA4 news, though, especially upon examining the development progress of previous BioWare titles.

Although Dragon Age 4 was officially confirmed back in 2018, the game has seemingly encountered a few major roadblocks that have significantly slowed down development since then. The release of BioWare’s Anthem in 2019 likely impeded progress initially, and then in 2021 it was confirmed that EA would allow BioWare to scrap the multiplayer portions of Dragon Age 4, moving it to single-player only as opposed to the live service model that was previously planned in a massive development shift.

Mass Effect 4 is seemingly in the earlier stages of development, comparatively speaking, and was only just announced within the last year via a teaser trailer that was released during 2020’s The Game Awards. More recently, it was confirmed earlier this month that both Mass Effect 4 and Dragon Age 4 would be absent from 2021’s EA Play Live, but that BioWare is still hard at work on both titles. This has left the current state of both games as something of a mystery, and many fans are uncertain of when exactly BioWare plans to release more news about either game.

DA4 & ME4 Could Appear At The Game Awards 2021

Currently, Dragon Age 4 is supposedly set to release in 2022, meaning that a more definitive release date – or at least an in-depth look at gameplay and story content – should be coming some time in the near future. Fortunately, there are a few upcoming opportunities in the form of game showcases for BioWare to feature their upcoming titles. In particular, the company has a tendency to release new trailers during The Game Awards, which will be returning in December of this year and could prove an ideal opportunity to provide more Mass Effect 4 and Dragon Age 4 updates.

The possibility also remains that BioWare could release further news regarding Mass Effect 4 this November. November 7th is typically viewed as N7 day, an unofficial celebration of the franchise, among both fans and even the company itself. At the very least, it seems likely that word will be given before the end of 2021 regarding when to expect additional updates. After all, the company has reiterated that DA4 is still on track despite it’s EA Play Live absence, and the same can probably be said for ME4. Beyond that, however, things are still up in the air, and BioWare fans will simply have to stay on the lookout for further Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect 4 developments.

