When Katrina Kaif wanted to tie Akshay Kumar a rakhi: ‘I don’t see anything wrong with it’ – Hindustan Times

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif established themselves as a successful onscreen pair with hits such as Welcome, Namaste London and Singh Is Kinng. But did you know that she once wanted to tie him a rakhi?

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2016, Katrina Kaif talked about how she wanted to tie Akshay Kumar a rakhi during the shoot of Sheila Ki Jawaani from Tees Maar Khan, but he refused. She then wanted to make Arjun Kapoor her ‘rakhi brother’. The rakhi is an amulet tied by a sister on her brother’s wrist as a symbol of protection against harm.

Katrina recalled being on the set of Tees Maar Khan, in her gold choli, wondering why no one wanted her to tie them a rakhi. She said, “Nobody is there, nobody is really paying any attention to me. Who do I see walking in the door? A person I have great regard for, a person who I consider a dear friend, and according to me, I don’t see anything wrong with it. So I asked him, ‘Can I tie you a rakhi?’ And Akshay Kumar says, ‘Katrina, do you want a slap?’”

“So, then I was going to a friend’s house that night, and I was a little dejected and disheartened. And who do I see in front of me? Arjun! So cuddly and sweet. At that time, he was cuddly. Now, of course, he is very fit. So cuddly and sweet, he was standing there, and so lovable that I said, ‘That’s it, Arjun, you are going to be my rakhi brother,’” she continued.

Also see: Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor cut giant cake in throwback photo from wedding, Ibrahim Ali Khan photobombs

Katrina clarified that she ‘never actually tied (Arjun) a rakhi’. “He ran away. And when I say ran away, he literally ran away out the door. And then, the next day, when I tried to chase him again, he ran away,” she said.

Akshay and Katrina will soon be seen as a romantic pair in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. The film, which also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, was set to release in theatres last summer but has been indefinitely postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.