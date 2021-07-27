Charlie* just got dumped. “I think he broke up with me because he was scared that I was going to ask him to go see Wicked,” the 25-year-old New Yorker says.

It happened a little over a month ago. He’d been dating the guy for about a year after first meeting through a mutual friend. They courted for about a month before the pandemic forced them inside. With few social obligations and time on their hands, the two prioritized their relationship, finding solace in moving quickly while the rest of their lives paused indefinitely. “The world is crumbling, and I’m so happy. I’m falling in love,” Charlie recalls thinking last spring.

Today, Charlie isn’t so elated. He’s single once again, a gut-Bioreports News especially because he spent his 15-month relationship making plans for a partnered social life once vaccinated. He’d hoped to spend NYC Pride last month introducing his partner to friends, not dancing solo. This fall, he wanted them to go see Wicked on Broadway after it reopens at Manhattan’s Gershwin Theatre.

But when it came time for their grand post-vaccination opening weekend, Charlie’s boyfriend chose the first activity — breaking up. It’s only now that Charlie realizes he spent the pandemic dating a commitment-phobe. “It was always, ‘Can we decide later?’” Two weeks after his ex got his second dose, “there felt like a flip switch.”

The flip switch is a hazard facing pandemic couples who are just now socializing as a unit, many for the first time in over a year. Solid foundations might be more hollow than realized, and annoying habits can be revealed. With restaurants closed down and social distancing in place, crushes couldn’t fail to adequately tip a full 20 percent, carelessly manspread on the subway, or greet your friends with a chilling “Hey bud.” Now, as post-vaccination social life ramps up, all these hidden road bumps are finally emerging.

“Not to get too into it, but he’s a Leo,” Evan, a 26-year-old Scorpio in Los Angeles, says of his boyfriend. They met on Hinge in February shortly after Evan moved to L.A. Still, Evan wasn’t fully aware of the extent of his boyfriend’s charm until he was the plus-one at a dinner party in March. While Evan engaged in pleasant side conversations, he says his boyfriend spent the party loudly holding court. “I first got to see the intimate, personal and sensitive side,” Evan says. “So if I had seen the other side of him that’s outgoing, sarcastic and chatty, I don’t know if I would have been as initially attracted to him.” Now Evan is recalibrating the decibels of his relationship.

Rachel Sussman, a licensed marriage and family therapist in New York, says these impediments are to be expected when acclimating an incubated relationship into the real world. “It’s kind of the same scenario as you meet someone on vacation and fall madly in love,” Sussman says. “You’ve been dating someone for a year, you think you’re in the homestretch, but really not.”

“I feel like we’re five years in,” says Jennifer McDermott, a public relations head in Los Angeles. She started dating actor and producer Chris Bagnall while they both lived in New York. Things were going so well they even took a two-week road trip in January to LA, now their new home. McDermott is only now discovering new aspects of Chris’ personality, like how he’s a “pay for the table” guy.

You know the type. They make a big show of going to the restroom at dinner only to secretly stop by the bar and pay for the entire check before returning to their seat. A few minutes later, you’re showering them with compliments, even though you could and did want to pay your way. It’s a nice but slightly self-congratulatory gesture. Except, as McDermott notes, when you’re “saving for a house.”