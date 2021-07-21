When it comes to reopening, income matters more than party – POLITICO

Republicans are 14 times more likely than Democrats to say the Covid-19 pandemic is over. Mobility data from Google backs this up, showing that many residents in red states are returning to stores, parks, supermarkets and more at levels not seen since the start of the pandemic.

But a closer look at the data — location information collected from millions of mobile phones — shows Republicans and Democrats are more alike than you’d expect once a crucial factor is considered: how much money they make.

It turns out that the wealthier you are, the more likely you are to stay home.