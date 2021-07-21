Home WORLD NEWS When it comes to reopening, income matters more than party – POLITICO
Cell phone data shows a partisan split on how quickly people are returning to their normal routines. But there’s an even bigger income divide.

Republicans are 14 times more likely than Democrats to say the Covid-19 pandemic is over. Mobility data from Google backs this up, showing that many residents in red states are returning to stores, parks, supermarkets and more at levels not seen since the start of the pandemic.

But a closer look at the data — location information collected from millions of mobile phones — shows Republicans and Democrats are more alike than you’d expect once a crucial factor is considered: how much money they make.

It turns out that the wealthier you are, the more likely you are to stay home.

This pattern holds true beyond supermarket visits. Across all other visits tracked by Google — retail, transit centers and workplaces — lower-income Trump counties are leading the return to baseline, followed closely by lower-income Biden counties.

Earliest return to baseline

Lower income Trump counties

Higher income Trump counties

Lower income Biden counties

Higher income Biden counties

Grocery and pharmacy

Trump counties

-75%-50%-25%+0%Baseline activityJan. 2021July 2021Mar 19May 05

Biden counties

-75%-50%-25%+0%Baseline activityJan. 2021July 2021Apr 01May 13

Retail and recreation

Trump counties

-75%-50%-25%+0%Baseline activityJan. 2021July 2021Mar 22Dec 31

Biden counties

-75%-50%-25%+0%Baseline activityJan. 2021July 2021Mar 26Dec 31

Transit centers

Trump counties

-75%-50%-25%+0%Baseline activityJan. 2021July 2021May 27Dec 31

Biden counties

-75%-50%-25%+0%Baseline activityJan. 2021July 2021Dec 31Dec 31

Workplaces

Trump counties

-75%-50%-25%+0%Baseline activityJan. 2021July 2021Dec 31Dec 31

Biden counties

-75%-50%-25%+0%Baseline activityJan. 2021July 2021Dec 31Dec 31

What’s behind this income divide? Simply put, lower-income workers have fewer options to stay home.

Workers with low wages were six times less likely to be able to work from home, research shows. Although people with lower incomes generally have a higher risk of contracting Covid-19, they also thought they were more likely to run out of money because of the pandemic.

One study showed that essential workers, who worked jobs like grocery store clerks and pharmacy and convenience store employees, were more likely to earn household incomes of less than $40,000 than other workers who could do their jobs from home.

