When it comes to reopening, income matters more than party – POLITICO

Cell phone data shows a partisan split on how quickly people are returning to their normal routines. But there’s an even bigger income divide.
Republicans are 14 times more likely than Democrats to say the Covid-19 pandemic is over. Mobility data from Google backs this up, showing that many residents in red states are returning to stores, parks, supermarkets and more at levels not seen since the start of the pandemic.
But a closer look at the data — location information collected from millions of mobile phones — shows Republicans and Democrats are more alike than you’d expect once a crucial factor is considered: how much money they make.
It turns out that the wealthier you are, the more likely you are to stay home.
This pattern holds true beyond supermarket visits. Across all other visits tracked by Google — retail, transit centers and workplaces — lower-income Trump counties are leading the return to baseline, followed closely by lower-income Biden counties.
Earliest return to baseline
Lower income Trump counties
Higher income Trump counties
Lower income Biden counties
Higher income Biden counties
Grocery and pharmacy
Trump counties
Biden counties
Retail and recreation
Trump counties
Biden counties
Transit centers
Trump counties
Biden counties
Workplaces
Trump counties
Biden counties
What’s behind this income divide? Simply put, lower-income workers have fewer options to stay home.
Workers with low wages were six times less likely to be able to work from home, research shows. Although people with lower incomes generally have a higher risk of contracting Covid-19, they also thought they were more likely to run out of money because of the pandemic.
One study showed that essential workers, who worked jobs like grocery store clerks and pharmacy and convenience store employees, were more likely to earn household incomes of less than $40,000 than other workers who could do their jobs from home.