when-is-olympic-100m-final-and-who-will-win-men’s-race-to-succeed-usain-bolt?

There will be a new fastest man in the world crowned at the Tokyo Olympics, succeeding the legendary Usain Bolt following his retirement.

The Jamaican won his third successive Olympic 100m gold at Rio 2016 but now there is a new generation of sprinters.

The power shift has swung back to Team USA, who can boast three formidable sprinters, including the pre-Games favourite Trayvon Bromell, who was off formm and squeezed through in fourth as a fast loser, Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker and you cannot count out Canada’s Andre de Grasse, who will look to upgrade his bronze from Rio.

Great Britain have Reece Prescod and Zharnel Hughes and CJ Ujah, with all three eyeing up a place in the final.

Here’s everything you need to know about the semi-finals, the final and who will win.

The semi-finals begin on Sunday, 1 August and will start at 11:15am BST (7:15pm local time) and you can watch all the races live on television or streamed online with Discovery+ and Eurosport 1.