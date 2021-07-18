When is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout coming to Xbox? – App Trigger

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been out on PS4 and PC since August 2020. Now entering its fifth season, the platform battle royale party game has already been confirmed to be coming to Xbox platforms (Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One), but we still don’t have a release date. Here’s what we know so far about the game’s pending arrival.

In February, Mediatonic Lead Game Designer Joe Walsh announced that Fall Guys will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in the summer. However, in February, a delay was announced and there was a shift in release to “later this year.” There was no specified window, unfortunately.

So it sounds like Fall Guys is still on track to arrive on Xbox platforms at some point this year, but we just don’t have a release date. Interestingly, there was no mention of the game during Microsoft’s E3 press conference.

In the meantime, Mediatonic is gearing up to launch the fifth season for Fall Guys which will take players on a jungle adventure. The new season will officially be revealed on July 19 but you can expect new minigames, cosmetics and the usual.

As I mentioned, Fall Guys launched in 2020 and was one of the year’s most surprising games. Although simplistic in design — it’s basically a silly battle royale with minigames and a game show-like feel — the competitive nature and social aspect of it allowed it to thrive during the pandemic while many were stuck at home social distancing.

Admittedly, it’s been a while since I’ve logged into the game, but it could find new life when it arrives on additional platforms. Although not confirmed, Fall Guys will most likely launch on Xbox with cross play enabled, meaning you’ll be able to play with friends regardless of what platform they are playing on.