When I applied for my first job, I didn’t meet the qualifications – Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu

Tony Elumelu said he so much believes in luck as it helped at a very significant point in his career

The Nigerian billionaire revealed that despite the fact he was not qualified for the job he first applied for, he got it

There were many people who disagreed with his take on LinkedIn, as some argued that what he called luck is just favour

Popular Nigerian billionaire and UBA boss, Tony Elumelu, has taken to his LinkedIn page to share how luck played a great role in making him great in life.

On Monday, July 5, the rich man said the job he applied for when he started his career was well above his qualifications.

Many people disagreed with Tony Elumelu on LinkedIn.

My boss read my letter by luck

Elumelu revealed that despite not meeting the criteria for the job, he still sent in his application letter. He said it was by a dent of luck that the boss read his letter.

His post partly read:

“I believe in luck because I’m a product of it. When I started my career, I got a job I applied for despite not meeting the advertised criteria. That was luck at play, but I also believed that I was good enough to make a difference, so I offered myself. Luck was what made my boss at the time read my application letter…”

The billionaire noted that whoever gets the $5000 (N2,060,050) grant of The Tony Elumelu Foundation would need luck, adding that how the funding helps them would be determined by thorough discipline, commitment, and hard work on their part.

Elumelu said despite the fact that luck is good, it does not on its own offer a smooth ride to success.

People disagreed with the billionaire

At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 12,000 likes with numerous comments.

Below are some of them:

AIG Austin totally disagreed:

“Luck? What is luck? Oga Elumelu I beg to disagree. There’s nothing like luck. What people call luck is preparation meeting opportunity. Your interview was not based on luck. Did you prepare for the job? I guess you did.”

Bakare Oluwaseun said:

“I don’t believe in Luck. I believe in favour, favour is not luck and luck is not favor. Luck is a gamble, you can’t gamble with life.”

HENRY OLAJIDE said:

“In the Real World it is Luck. But in the combination of All Realms, It is Best described as FAVOUR. God was just Involved. He had a Designed Purpose for You to Fulfil Sir.”

Emmanuel Michael said:

“When luck shows up, better be prepared. Lack of preparation, as we know, leads to the opposite of benefits that luck can bring your way.”

