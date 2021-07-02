When does Resident Evil Infinite Darkness air in Australia? – Stevivor

They’re all at the same time, hurrah!

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness will head to Netflix next week, and we’ve got the skinny on when to expect the series here in Australia.

All up, a total of four episodes will stream exclusively on Netflix where available, including Australia.

Each and every one of the show’s four-episode arc will be available from approximately 5.00 pm AEST on Thursday, 8 July 2021. You can binge the entire series at once, or savouir each episode like a fine wine. No one here will judge you either way.

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness is set between the events of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5 and features the vocal talents of Nick Apostolides (Leon S. Kennedy) and Stephanie Panisello (Claire Redfield), each reprising their roles from Capcom’s recent Resident Evil 2 remake.