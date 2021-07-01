WhatsApp View Once rolled out to Android testers, attachments disappear after viewing – Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) – A select few WhatsApp users are currently testing a new feature whereby attachments disappear after a single viewing.

It allows chat members to send a photo or video that will delete after being watched or viewed – ideal for business use that needs to remain confidential, for example.

The feature has rolled out to WhatsApp beta testers on Android, with plans to expand it to the public release of the app if successful.

WABetaInfo reports that the new feature currently has some drawbacks. For example, a recipient can screenshot his or her phone to keep the image beyond the auto-delete.







In addition, in you have read receipts disabled, the sender can still see whether you have viewed a photo or video. And, blocked contacts can still see single-use attachments if they are part of a common group.

On the up side, you can send a View Once image or clip to an entire group, not just individuals.

There’s no word yet on when this new feature might roll out universally – and to iOS or desktop – but it sounds handy for when it does.

