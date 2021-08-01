Home Technology WhatsApp to soon allow users transfer chat history from iOS to Android – Times of India
WhatsApp to soon allow users transfer chat history from iOS to Android – Times of India

Aug 01, 2021, 04:30AM IST

The popular instant messaging platform- WhatsApp might soon allow its users to transfer chat history from iOS to Android and vice versa. As per Mashable India, a report by XDA Developers suggested that users could migrate their chat history from iOS to Android by using a ‘Switch to Android’ on the App Store- the Android app which has not rolled out yet. A popular website, WABetaInfo, that posts regular updates about new features on WhatsApp, also shared screenshots on Twitter showing how the process will work.

