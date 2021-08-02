WhatsApp tips: Read messages, but dupe the sender! Just do it this way – HT Tech

WhatsApp tips: When life was normal, before coronavirus came rampaging along, ignoring people or avoiding them, required a bit of physical effort. Now, that most things have moved online, mostly to messenger apps like WhatsApp, the situation has become a little trickier. Consider this: You may have received a message and you want to read it, but don’t want the sender to know that you did. Well, while tech has made possible to tell the sender that you have received and seen the message, it has also, at the same time, given freedom to the receiver to hide that fact too. Yes, we will tell you how to read a WhatsApp message without actually letting the sender know. Sneaky, yes, but in certain situations this may well become the best solution for all concerned.

So, how do you dupe the sender into thinking that you have not read the WhatsApp message she or he sent? Well, all you need to do is go to the Read Receipts tab on your WhatsApp app and simply turn it off. However, it may require a bit more action. Read receipts are what control the blue ticks that appear against every message sent that indicate the receiver has seen the message. However, there are also present the grey tick marks. Two grey tick marks indicate the message has been delivered in the receiver’s WhatsApp inbox. One grey tick mark means message has been sent but not delivered yet. But till both don’t turn blue, the message has not been read.

Also read: Looking for a smartphone? Check Mobile Finder here.

So, how to ensure those two tick marks don’t turn blue? Head to the Settings menu, then Account and then Privacy tabs. There you need to locate and switch off the Read Receipts feature. However, do know that it works both ways and you too will not be able to tell whether the other person has read any message of yours.

To make doubly sure that you are not found out, you may have to also hide your online status to ensure that remains hidden too. It also involves a simple trick and that includes just switching off your Internet connection. You can go offline by triggering the Airplane mode or simply switching off data.