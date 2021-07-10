WhatsApp testing view-once mode for photos and videos like Snapchat – iMore

WhatsApp, one of the best messaging apps available on iOS could be about to get one of Snapchat’s biggest features after the company reportedly started beta-testing a ‘view once’ mode.

From WABetaInfo:

After releasing an update for WhatsApp beta for Android, bringing the possibility to send photos and videos using a view once mode, WhatsApp is finally introducing the same feature for all iOS beta users today, thanks to the 2.21.140.9 beta update from TestFlight.

As the report explains, the feature, which is already available on Android, lets people send photos and videos that disappear as soon as the recipient has opened it. It doesn’t stop people from taking screenshots, but is a more private and secure way to share pictures and videos without leaving a trail.

The report says the feature is available for a large number of beta testers currently and is likely coming soon to the public release of WhatsApp.

Back in June WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart and Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the company is working on multiple new features including this view once mode and support for multiple devices, from that report:

Arguably the biggest announcement was support for multiple devices, Zuckerberg said it was a big challenge but was on the way, and that WhatsApp planned to roll out multiple device support in a public beta within two months. From questions, the pair confirmed that multiple devices will support up to four linked devices. They also said they are planning to expand the iOS WhatsApp beta, and most excitingly of all, they confirmed multiple device support would pave the way for WhatsApp on iPad. It would also mean better synchronization with WhatsApp on Mac, which is one of the best messaging apps for Mac currently available.