Jul 31, 2021, 04:00AM ISTSource: ANI

WhatsApp is testing a new tool to let iOS users move their chats to Android. The popular messaging application is developing a way for its users to transfer their chat histories from iOS to Android. WhatsApp’s new transfer tool could form part of a new ‘Switch to Android’ iOS app under development from Google. Similar to the ‘Move to iOS’ app that Apple offers to help users migrate from Android to iOS.