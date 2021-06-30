WhatsApp is rolling out disappearing photos feature: Here’s how it works – The Indian Express

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |





Updated: June 30, 2021 10:19:11 am

WhatsApp is rolling out the disappearing photos feature for beta users, which is known as ‘View Once.’ This is similar to how Instagram’s expiring media feature works. A photo will disappear once the receiver opens it and leaves the chat. The feature is currently available for Android WhatsApp users.

The screenshots shared by WaBetaInfo reveal that users will be able to send disappearing photos by just choosing photos from the gallery. Once selected, you will have to tap on the clock-like icon, which the app will display near the “Add a caption” bar. You can then send disappearing photos to your friends and family members.

The feature works for videos, photos and GIFs. If the view once button is not visible to you when sharing the media with anyone, then it means that you haven’t received the feature. One will find this feature in WhatsApp’s 2.21.14.3 Android version.

What else you need to know before using this WhatsApp feature

The cited source says that if you disable read receipts, the recipient will still be able to see if you have opened the photo or video set to view once, but you won’t be able to check when the recipient opened your image.

If you are sharing a disappearing image in a group, then you will be able to see when other participants are opening expiring photos even if you have disabled read receipts. It should be noted that the recipient might be able to save the photo or video using screenshot or screen recording features, and WhatsApp won’t even notify you because there is no screenshot detection.

You are allowed to share photos and videos using the ‘View Once’ button in groups, and you will be able to see who all opened them in the “Message Info” section. “Blocked contacts in common groups can still open those photos and videos. In fact, they cannot message or call you but they can still interact with you in groups,” WaBetaInfo said.

If you send a photo using View Once button to anyone who hasn’t enabled this feature, then the feature will still work. Besides, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed the existence of this feature and also hinted that it will be available for everyone soon. So, the public release of this feature is expected to happen soon.