Home Business WhatsApp Faces Proceedings in Russia Over Violation of Personal Data Law – Gadgets 360
Business

WhatsApp Faces Proceedings in Russia Over Violation of Personal Data Law – Gadgets 360

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
whatsapp-faces-proceedings-in-russia-over-violation-of-personal-data-law-–-gadgets-360

Russia on Friday launched administrative proceedings against Facebook’s WhatsApp for what it said was a failure to localise data of Russian users on Russian territory, the Interfax news agency reported.

There was no immediate comment from Facebook.

A day earlier, a Russian court fined Alphabet’s Google 3 million roubles for violating personal data legislation and registered administrative proceedings against Facebook and Twitter for the same offence.

The cases are part of a wider spat between Russia and Big Tech, with Moscow routinely fining social media giants for failing to remove banned content and seeking to compel foreign tech firms to open offices in Russia.

WhatsApp could be fined between 1 million and 6 million roubles ($13,700 to $82,250), Interfax reported, citing court documents. A court date has not yet been set.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

China’s central bank says it will keep pressure...

The Abbey in WeHo requiring proof of vaccine...

New Oriental, TAL scrap earnings calls amid Beijing’s...

China’s Central Bank Says It Will Keep Pressure...

Chinese augmented reality glasses maker Nreal looks to...

Is a Four-Day Week the Future of Work?...

Parents Concerned Over Return of In-Classroom Learning –...

Biden says ‘in all probability’ there will be...

Holcim to unveil higher profit targets as growth...

Civeo (CVEO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript –...

Leave a Reply