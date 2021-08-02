WhatsApp Billie Eilish animated sticker pack launched – Times of India

WhatsApp

stickers are quite popular among the app users. They are fun and entertaining and also aid one in being more expressive during the online chats. The instant messaging platform has launched Billie Eilish stickers inspired from her recent album — ‘Happier Than Ever’.

“Feeling “Happier Than Ever”?..Share how you feel with album-inspired @billieeilish stickers, now on WhatsApp”, writes WhatsApp in a

Twitter

post. The tweet also has a link through which users can download the new sticker pack.

Unlike other

WhatsApp sticker

packs, this new Billie Eilish sticker pack will not be available within the WhatsApp app for download. Instead, users will have to click on the link given in the tweet above to download it.

Here’s how to download Billie Eilish sticker pack

Step 1- Open https://wa.me/stickerpack/HappierThanEver in your phone’s browser

Step 2- It will prompt you to Open WhatsApp on your device. Click on Open

Step 3- Tap on the download button. The sticker pack is 1.2MB in size.

The sticker pack is available for both

Android

and iOS phone users. Once downloaded, it will be available in the Sticker section on WhatsApp alongside other stickers.

In related news, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for iOS beta users. The messaging app now allows the

iPhone

users to quickly forward official WhatsApp sticker packs to other users. However, the feature is currently available for official WhatsApp Sticker packs only.

Apple iPhone

users can not forward stickers from a third party on WhatsApp.

