WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service – PhoneArena

WhatsApp seems to be planning to stop drastically lowering the quality of photos sent by the chat service,

9to5Mac reports. In a new beta, the iOS app allows you to choose how you want your photos to be sent via the chat service.

The new beta allows users to choose ‘Best quality’ or ‘Data saver’ for photo sending via WhatsApp for iOS

Currently, when you’re sending photos via the app, the quality drops, drastically. However, WhatsApp seems to be working on a way to give its users the possibility to choose between saving mobile data and faster sending of photos or keeping the best quality possible.

WABetaInfo has discovered the new feature in WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.150.11. The feature is available for beta users on Android since last week.

The new feature gives you the possibility to choose between three options of photo quality. The new setting can be accessed from WhatsApp Settings > Storage and Data, and is called “Media Upload Quality.”



WhatsApp beta for iOS’s new image quality options

There, you have the options Auto, Best Quality, and Data Saver. If you choose “Best Quality” it doesn’t mean you will be sending the photos in the original quality though. They will be compressed, but about 80% of the original quality will be saved. The Data Saver option compresses them even more.

The feature is rolling out to specific beta testers right now, and more beta testers will be getting it next week.

WhatsApp has been working on loads of new, highly-requested features recently. For example, one of the highly-anticipated features,

multi-device support, is currently being beta tested for iPhone users. It will allow users to have up to four devices connected to their account and even chat without having their iPhone nearby.

For the moment, it’s unclear when these beta features will be officially released to the public.