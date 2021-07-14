what’s-wrong-with-your-tomatoes?

“Don’t be alarmed if you see it,” Mr. Holmstrom said. “It happens; it’s normal. Your job is to try and mitigate it so that your plants remain healthy and productive as long as possible.”

Septoria starts by infecting lower leaves, too. Its small, circular spots — often in multiples, each with a dark brown edge and gray or tan center — may coalesce, with areas around them yellowing and leaves dropping.

Both early blight and Septoria leaf spot are soil-borne fungi that overwinter in infested soil. They are likely to be present where tomatoes or their relatives have grown in previous years. They are also polycyclic, Dr. Wyenandt said, with many disease cycles possible in a growing season, as long as the weather cooperates.

“You may see some disease on lower leaves,” he said. “And then it rains, splashing spores higher up the plant, and then again even higher. The cycle will continue as long as the weather is conducive to disease.”

Both are also difficult to control. Managing them requires good practices like including a layer of mulch at planting time to minimize the splashing of spores up onto leaves. And similar countermeasures apply to both, starting with a commitment to the most powerful tactic: crop rotation.

Avoid planting tomatoes and their relatives — eggplants, potatoes or peppers — in the same place year after year. A minimum three-year rotation is recommended, probably the biggest challenge to gardeners with limited space. (Next year, maybe try grow bags or straw bales in the driveway?)

At season’s end, remove all tomato debris in a fastidious cleanup, and compost or bury it. Otherwise, material that hasn’t decomposed can become a substrate for the pathogens, Mr. Holmstrom said.