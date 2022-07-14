Home WORLD NEWS What’s the way out of Sri Lanka’s political crisis?
WORLD NEWS

What’s the way out of Sri Lanka’s political crisis?

by News
Video Duration 25 minutes 50 seconds

From: Inside Story

A state of emergency is declared as protesters leave occupied government buildings.

Sri Lanka’s political turmoil is deepening.

Instead of resigning on Wednesday as promised, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled via the Maldives to Singapore, where he submitted his resignation.

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a nationwide curfew and the army has been cleared to use force if necessary to maintain order.

Sri Lankans say these developments are unacceptable. Protesters have decided to leave the government buildings they’ve occupied since Saturday. But they’re adamant their campaign will continue until both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe are out of office.

Is there a way out of the crisis to prevent a power vacuum?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Kabir Hashim – Sri Lankan opposition member of parliament and former minister

Jehan Perera – Executive director of the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka

Harshana Nanayakkara – lawyer and member of National People’s Power, an opposition coalition in Sri Lanka

Published On 14 Jul 2022

