What’s the future of China-US relations?

From: The Bottom Line

China’s ambassador to the US says disagreements between the world’s biggest powers don’t need to end in conflict.

Has something changed in China-United States relations after repeated visits to Taiwan by US politicians in support of the island’s self-rule?

China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, and has halted bilateral talks with the US on everything from climate change to drug trafficking and military coordination.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has stalled any action on lifting trade sanctions imposed by his predecessor on Chinese imports.

So, do the world’s two biggest powers see themselves as “strategic partners” or “strategic enemies”?

China’s ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tells host Steve Clemons that there is too much at stake to risk a total breakdown in relations.

Published On 18 Aug 2022

