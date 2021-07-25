What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video this week: July 26-30, 2021 – Amazon Adviser

It’s a quiet week on Amazon Prime Video again. What is available for streaming on Amazon this week? Here’s a look at everything to watch.

I have to admit that I missed something off the list for last week. Because it wasn’t on the initial list of July releases, I completely overlooked the release of Jolt on Amazon Prime Video on July 23. So, if you missed that over the weekend, make sure you watch it during this week.

There is time to watch it. After all, there’s nothing coming to Amazon until the end of the week. It’s extremely quiet once again.

This is also a good week to watch some of the shows from the Amazon Channels samplings. It’s your last week to do so!

Let’s take a look at what’s streaming on Amazon this week

Making the Cut Season 2 has two more episodes dropping on Friday, July 30. Episodes 5 and 6 will see more contestants knocked out of the journey to become the latest fashion designer selling in the Amazon Fashion store.

There are two episodes left after that. It’s a shorter season compared to the first, but that doesn’t stop it from being just as fun.

Then there’s The Pursuit of Love Season 1. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Nancy Mitford, the British series follows Linda Radlett (Lily James), a woman obsessed with sex and looking for love. She’s on the hunt for her one and only, and we get to see the drama, the humor, and everything else that comes her way on that journey.

It is a limited series. There are only three episodes, but they’re more than worth the watch. All three episodes drop on Friday, July 30.

If you’re a fan of The Grand Tour, you’ll be happy to hear there’s another special coming. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May head to Scotland for this one. It really does promise to be one of the most beautiful drives they’ve done, but expect a lot of rain so they’ll get stuck, a lot!

While it’s a quiet week for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, there is the weekend to look forward to. We’ve got the big first-of-the-month drop coming.

What are you streaming on Amazon this week? Let us know in the comments below.

