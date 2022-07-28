What’s next for the January 6 investigation – and for Democrats?

Republicans are focusing the debate on crime and inflation ahead of November’s vote. What is the Democratic platform?

Whose message is swaying American voters in the lead-up to the midterm elections later this year?

Republicans want to focus attention on crime, immigration and inflation. Recent polls indicate that former President Donald Trump would win against President Joe Biden if presidential elections were held today. This is despite the year-long efforts of a Democratic Party-led panel that has been investigating Trump’s involvement in the efforts to reverse his election loss in 2020.

Host Steve Clemons asks Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle about the January 6 investigation, and his party’s prospects for holding onto power after November.