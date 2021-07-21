What’s Next for Nvidia After Its Stock Split? – Motley Fool

On July 20, Nvidia completed a 4-to-1 stock split. It is important to remember that fundamentals do not change for the company after a stock split. Still, it does provide some investors a more accessible opportunity to enter into Nvidia stock, such as investors who cannot do fractional investing.

Nvidia is scheduled to report earnings on August 18. Investors should keep an eye on how the current volatility in cryptocurrency and recent news on crypto mining regulation in China affect revenue, and should also note the forecasted demand for data center products for the second half of the year.

When you look at Nvidia’s investor relations website, you will notice the numerous markets Nvidia provides services for.

As of July 20, Nvidia has mentioned news in the gaming, self-driving, cybersecurity, health, and conversational AI markets in the past two weeks alone.