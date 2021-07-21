Home Business What’s Next for Nvidia After Its Stock Split? – Motley Fool
Business

What’s Next for Nvidia After Its Stock Split? – Motley Fool

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
what’s-next-for-nvidia-after-its-stock-split?-–-motley-fool

Earnings for Nvidia are less than a month away.

Jose Najarro

In today’s video I look at fundamentals and recent news for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Below I share a few highlights from the video. 

  1. On July 20, Nvidia completed a 4-to-1 stock split. It is important to remember that fundamentals do not change for the company after a stock split. Still, it does provide some investors a more accessible opportunity to enter into Nvidia stock, such as investors who cannot do fractional investing.
  2. Nvidia is scheduled to report earnings on August 18. Investors should keep an eye on how the current volatility in cryptocurrency and recent news on crypto mining regulation in China affect revenue, and should also note the forecasted demand for data center products for the second half of the year.
  3. When you look at Nvidia’s investor relations website, you will notice the numerous markets Nvidia provides services for. As of July 20, Nvidia has mentioned news in the gaming, self-driving, cybersecurity, health, and conversational AI markets in the past two weeks alone. 

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of July 20, 2021. The video was published on July 20, 2021.

 



This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Twitter is testing upvote and downvote buttons on...

Where the Ultra-Rich Are Investing Their Money –...

JPMorgan awards Jamie Dimon a surprise retention bonus...

Go watch this WSJ investigation of TikTok’s algorithm...

Salesforce and Slack: Success from Anywhere – Your...

Outplay gets $7.3M from Sequoia Capital India to...

LiveControl raises $30M to help venues livestream events...

J&J CFO: Not-for-Profit Vaccine Price Likely to End...

Security officers should not be asked to perform...

Why the delta variant is more contagious and...

Leave a Reply