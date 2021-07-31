Home ENTERTAINMENT What’s New to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and More in August 2021 – TV Guide
Another month means another truckload of streaming options and August 2021 will be no exception. Netflix is really catering to the teens before they head back to school with the final film in The Kissing Booth trilogy, He’s All That, and sentimental faves like Five Feet Apart and The Edge of Seventeen joining the lineup. Meanwhile, HBO Max continues to draw in audiences with blockbuster releases being available on the streaming service the same day they are in theaters. August’s leading title is The Suicide Squad, which lands on HBO Max on Aug. 6. 

August will also see the return of Modern Love on Amazon Prime, this time with romantic episodes featuring Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, and more. Meanwhile, Hulu boasts two new top-shelf originals in Nine Perfect Strangers — the latest all-star team-up between Nicole Kidman and super-producer David E. Kelley — and Only Murders in the Building, featuring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. 

If none of that suits your fancy, check out what’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi in August below. 

Taylor Buchanan and Addison Rae, He's All That

Taylor Buchanan and Addison Rae, He’s All That

Netflix

Aug. 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

44 Cats: Season 3

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6 (2011)

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers (2010)

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Aug. 3

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Aug. 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cooking With Paris

Aug. 6

Hit & Run: Season 1

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

Aug. 8

Quartet

Aug. 9

Shaman King

Aug. 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace

Aug. 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves

Aug. 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Aug. 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2

Aug. 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

Aug. 16

Walk of Shame

Aug. 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil

Aug. 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of My League

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

Aug. 19

Like Crazy

Aug. 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

Aug. 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Aug. 24

Oggy Oggy

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner

Aug. 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High: Part II

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Aug. 26

Edens Zero

Family Reunion: Part IV

Aug. 27

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

Aug. 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Aug. 31

Sparking Joy

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties

Nicole Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers

Nicole Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers

Hulu

Aug. 1

Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)

10 to Midnight (1983)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

All About E (2015)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack The Block (2011)

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Black Swan (2009)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Christina’s House (2001)

Contagion (2011)

Every Breath You Take (2021)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Fish Don’t Blink (2002)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freelancers (2012)

French Postcards (1979)

From Prada To Nada (2011)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)

The Girl King (2015)

The Grudge (2004)

Gulliver’s Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Henry V (1989)

Hondo (1953)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hunter (1980)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jack And Jill (2011)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Mad Max (1980)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Naz & Maalik (2015)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Rudy (1993)

Shane (1953)

Shark Tale (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Those People (2015)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Watchmen (2009)

Aug. 4

The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)

Aug. 5

Princess Cyd (2017)

Aug. 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Aug. 8

The Party (2018)

Aug. 9

Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Aug. 10

Together Together (2021)

Aug. 11

Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)

AWOL (2016)

Aug. 12

Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)

The Force (2017)

Held (2021)

The Virtuoso (2021)

The Waiting Room (2012)

Aug. 13

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Aug. 15

The Hate U Give (2018)

Silo (2019)

Aug. 17

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Aug. 18

Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)

Unsane (2018)

Aug. 19

Blast Beat (2020)

Jungleland (2021)

Aug. 21

We Broke Up (2021)

Aug. 23

The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)

Aug. 24

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Aug. 26

American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)

Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)

Disobedience (2017)

Feral State (2021)

Love and Monsters (2021)

Aug. 27

Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking (2020)

Aug. 28

Four Good Days (2021)

Aug. 29

Horizon Line (2021)

Aug. 30

9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

Spell (2020)

Aug. 31

Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Minnie Driver, Modern Love

Minnie Driver, Modern Love

Amazon

Aug. 1

Movies

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Series

Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)

Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)

In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)

The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Aug. 6

Movies

Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Aug. 13

Movies

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)

Series

Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Aug. 16

Movies

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

Aug. 17

Movies

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Aug. 20

Movies

Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)

Aug. 27

Movies

The Courier (2021)

Specials

Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021)

Marvel's What If...?

Marvel’s What If…?

Marvel/Disney+

Aug. 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Short Circuit Season 2 Premiere

Marvel Studios Legends

Monsters At Work: Episode 6

Turner & Hooch: Episode 3

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 2

Aug. 6

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 15

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 8 (Finale)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doutbfire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun

Aug. 11

What If…?: Episode 1

Monsters At Work: Episode 7

Turner & Hooch: Episode 4

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 3

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes

Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes

Aug. 13

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 16 (Finale)

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue

Aug. 18

What If…?: Episode 2

Monsters At Work: Episode 8

Turner & Hooch: Episode 5

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 4

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith

Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Growing Up AnimalDiary of a Future President

Aug. 20

Eragon

Aug. 25

What If…?: Episode 3

Monsters At Work: Episode 9

Turner & Hooch: Episode 6

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 5

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Aug. 27

Cruella

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog

Dan in Real Life

The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros.

*indicates HBO premiere

Aug. 1

2 Days in the Valley (1996)*

9/11: Fifteen Years Later (2016)

A Mighty Wind (2003)*

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)*

The Accidental Spy (2002)*

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)*

Americano (2017)*

Anna to the Infinite Power (1982)*

Backtrack (2016)*

Basic Instinct (1992)*

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)*

Best in Show (2000)*)

Betrayal at Attica (2021)

The Betrayed (2008)*

The Birdcage (1996)*

Black Death (2010)*

Blue Ruin (2014)*

Brown Sugar (2002)*

Changeling (2008)*

Chasing Mavericks (2012)*

Collateral (2004)*

Constantine (2005)

Deep Cover (1992)*

The Devil’s Double (2011)*

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)*

Dolphin Tale (2011)*

The Double (2014)*

Empire of the Sun (1987)

The End (1978)*

Envy (2004)*

Epic (2013)*

Extranjero (aka Foreigner) (2018)*

For Your Consideration (2006)*

Freejack (1992)*

The Fugitive (1993)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)

The Great Gatsby (1974)*

The Great Gatsby (2013)*

Gun Shy (2017)*

Hangman (2017)*

Heaven Can Wait (1978)*

Hitchcock (2012)*

Horror of Dracula (1958)

How to Deal (2003)*

Hudson Hawk (1991)

Humpday (2009)*

Imperium (2016)*

Inception (2010)

Joe (2014)*

Johnny English Reborn (2011)*

Julia (2009)*

Last Action Hero (1993)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Malcolm X (1992)

Man Down (2016)*

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)*

Mean Streets (1973)

Mr. Soul! (2018)

New in Town (2009)*

Nobody Walks (2012)*

Nurse 3D (2013)*

One Hour Photo (2002)*

The Out-of-Towners (1999)*

Popeye (1980)*

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)*

The Prince (2014)*

The Reader (2008)*

Red (2008)*

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Scary Movie (2000)

The Score (2001)*

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Spawn (1997)

The Spirit (2008)*

The Square (2017)*

Stand and Deliver (1988)*

Tango & Cash (1989)

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

Vice (2015)*

War (2007)*

Woodstock (Director’s Cut) (1994)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Aug. 2

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale*

Aug. 3

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993)

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere*

Aug. 5

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Special Premiere (Max Original)

Aug. 6

Sin Aliento (aka Breathless) (2020)*

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Aug. 7

All My Life (2020)*

Aug. 8

A Different World

Aug. 10

Hard Knocks ’21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere*

Aug. 12

FBOY Island, Season Finale (Max Original)

The Hype, Series Premiere (Max Original)

Aug. 14

Jurassic Park (1993)*

Jurassic Park III (2001)*

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)*

Aug. 15

The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale*

Aug. 16

Hard, Season 3 Premiere*

Top Gear, Season 29

Aug. 19

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Documentary Special Premiere (Max Original)

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Special Premiere (Max Original)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (Max Original)

Aug. 20

Half Brothers (2020)*

Reefa (2021)*

Aug. 22

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale*

San Andreas (2015)

Aug. 24

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel*

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (2021)

Aug. 25

Lincoln: Divided We Stand (2021)

Aug. 28

Magic Mike XXL (2015)*

Luke Bryan, My Dirt Road Diary

Luke Bryan, My Dirt Road Diary

IMDbTV

TV SERIES

Aug. 1

Beyond S1-2

Code Black S1-3

Dominion S1-2

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman S1-6

MacGyver (2016) S1-5

Perry Mason S1-9

Scorpion S1-4

Aug. 6

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary – IMDb TV Original Series

The Tent Mender

Aug. 12

100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone S1

MOVIES

Aug. 1

500 Days of Summer

Alpha and Omega

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Apollo 13

Daredevil

Detroit

Eagle Eye

Garden State

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

The Green Hornet

How to Train Your Dragon

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Long Shot

Major Payne

No Good Deed (2014)

Only the Brave (2017)

The Road to El Dorado

Shrek Forever After

Spotlight

Waiting to Exhale

Walk the Line

What’s Love Got to Do with It

The Wolf of Wall Street

Aug. 16

La La Land

Aug. 28

Alpha (2018)

Susan Sarandon and Gena Davis, Thelma & Louise

Susan Sarandon and Gena Davis, Thelma & Louise

Getty Images

Aug. 1

Elektra (2005)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)

MI 5: The Greater Good (2015)

Robocop 2 (1990)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Terminator (1984)

True Lies (1994)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Marci X (2003)

No Good Deed (2014)

Notorious (2009)

Scott Joplin (1977)

The Perfect Match (2016)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Woo (1998)

500 Days of Summer (2009)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Sitter (2011)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Invictus (2009)

Paper Towns (2015)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Miracle Season (2018)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

Black Rock (2012)

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent Part 2 (2009)

The New Daughter (2009)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Hook (1991)

Norm of the North (2016)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Space Chimps (2008)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Knowing (2009)

13 (2003)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Phone Booth (2003)

TV Series

Class (2016)

Confessions of a Serial Killer (2019)

High & Dry (2018)

Life (2020)

Misfits (2009)

The Aliens (2016)

The First Team (2020)

Tubi en Español

Black Rock (2012)

LA Confidential (1997)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Stay (2005)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Terminator (1984)

Aug. 2

American Assassin (2017)

Aug. 13

Swim (2021) 

Aug. 28

Flatliners (2017)

Kevin Hart, Hart to Heart

Kevin Hart, Hart to Heart

Peacock

Aug. 1

50 First Dates (2004)*

A Child’s Christmas (2008)

Addicted (2017)

Ali (2001)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Armageddon (1998)

Bad Boys (1995)*

Bad Boys II (2003)*

Black and Cuba (2015)

Bleeding Heart (2015)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Candyman (1992)*

Chase (2021)

Coach Carter (2005)

Colombiana (2011)

The Courier (2013)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Crank (2006)*

Crank 2 High Voltage (2009)*

Dead in Tombstone (2013)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)*

Django Unchained (2012)

Don’t Talk to Irene (2017)

Drive (2011)

Extraordinary Tales (2015)

Flash Point (2007)

The Eagle (2011)

Enough (2002)

The Exorcist (1973)*

Fantastic Four (2005)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

The Firm (1993)

Fool’s Gold (2008)*

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

The Goonies (1985)*

Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten (2018)

Holiday Breakup (2016)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)*

I, Robot (2004)*

The Jackal (1997)

Jarhead (2005)*

Kid Cannabis (2014)

Kung Fu Yoga (2017)

Land of the Lost (2009)*

Leatherheads (2008)*

Life (1999)*

Love’s Kitchen (2011)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Little Rascals (1994)*

McCanick (2013)

Meet Joe Black (1998)*

Moneyball (2011)

My Generation (2018)

Mystery Road (2013)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)*

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)*

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)*

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)*

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)*

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)*

Notorious (2009)

Notting Hill (1999)

Once Fallen (2010)

Paradox (2017)

Partisan (2015)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Proposal (2009)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

Race (2016)*

Railroad Tigers (2016)

Rigor Mortis (2013)

Rise of the Legend (2014)

Scorched (2003)

Shaolin (2011)

Shark Tale (2004)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Skating to New York (2013)

Spartacus (1960)*

Special ID (2013)

Steve McQueen: Desert Racer (2015)

Supremacy (2013)

Survivor (2015)

Swelter (2013)

Sword of Vengeance (2013)

Tai Chi Hero (2012)

Tai Chi Zero (2012)

The Timber (2015)

Train to Busan (2016)

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)*

Van Helsing (2004)

Very Bad Things (1998)*

Warrior (2011)*

The Wrath of Vraja (2013)

X-Men (2000)

Zoey to the Max (2013)

Celebrity Game Face, Season 1 (NBC)

Aug. 5

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 1 (Peacock Original)*

Aug. 6

Madagascar A Little Wild, Season 4

Aug. 9

John Wick (2014)*

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)*

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*

Family Game Fight, Season 1 (NBC)

Aug. 12

Weeds, Season 1-8

Ex-Rated, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 2 (Peacock Original)*

Aug. 17

The House (2017)*

Aug. 19

My Little Pony (2017)

Five Bedrooms, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 3 (Peacock Original)*

Aug. 22

It’s Complicated (2009)*

Aug. 26

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 1-2

The Monster in The Shadows (Peacock Original)*

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 4 (Peacock Original)*

Aug. 31

The Hurricane (1999)*

