What’s New to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and More in August 2021 – TV Guide

Another month means another truckload of streaming options and August 2021 will be no exception. Netflix is really catering to the teens before they head back to school with the final film in The Kissing Booth trilogy, He’s All That, and sentimental faves like Five Feet Apart and The Edge of Seventeen joining the lineup. Meanwhile, HBO Max continues to draw in audiences with blockbuster releases being available on the streaming service the same day they are in theaters. August’s leading title is The Suicide Squad, which lands on HBO Max on Aug. 6.
August will also see the return of Modern Love on Amazon Prime, this time with romantic episodes featuring Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, and more. Meanwhile, Hulu boasts two new top-shelf originals in Nine Perfect Strangers — the latest all-star team-up between Nicole Kidman and super-producer David E. Kelley — and Only Murders in the Building, featuring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.
If none of that suits your fancy, check out what’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi in August below.
Aug. 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
44 Cats: Season 3
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart (2019)
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6 (2011)
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers (2010)
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
Aug. 3
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Aug. 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking With Paris
Aug. 6
Hit & Run: Season 1
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
Aug. 8
Quartet
Aug. 9
Shaman King
Aug. 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
Aug. 11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves
Aug. 12
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Aug. 13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
Aug. 15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
Aug. 16
Walk of Shame
Aug. 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
Aug. 18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of My League
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
Aug. 19
Like Crazy
Aug. 20
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
Aug. 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Aug. 24
Oggy Oggy
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner
Aug. 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part II
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
Aug. 26
Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part IV
Aug. 27
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
Aug. 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Aug. 31
Sparking Joy
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties
Aug. 1
Hamilton’s Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)
10 to Midnight (1983)
21 (2008)
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
All About E (2015)
Alpha & Omega (2010)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack The Block (2011)
The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)
Bagdad Cafe (1988)
The Beast Within (1982)
Black Swan (2009)
Blood Games (1991)
Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)
Cherry Pop (2017)
Christina’s House (2001)
Contagion (2011)
Every Breath You Take (2021)
The Final Girls (2015)
First Knight (1995)
Fish Don’t Blink (2002)
Fred Claus (2007)
Freelancers (2012)
French Postcards (1979)
From Prada To Nada (2011)
Garbo Talks (1984)
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)
The Girl King (2015)
The Grudge (2004)
Gulliver’s Travels (2009)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Hawaiians (1970)
Heart of Midnight (1989)
Heartbreakers (2001)
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)
Henry V (1989)
Hondo (1953)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Hunter (1980)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)
It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
Jack And Jill (2011)
The Killing Streets (1991)
King Arthur (2004)
Kingpin (1996)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Liz in September (2014)
Mad Max (1980)
Miami Blues (1990)
Mirror Mirror (2012)
Mud (2013)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Naz & Maalik (2015)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
Plaza Suite (1971)
Roadhouse 66 (1984)
Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
Rudy (1993)
Shane (1953)
Shark Tale (2002)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
Special Effects (1984)
Spellbinder (1988)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
Those People (2015)
Toy Soldiers (1991)
Transcendence (2014)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
The Vatican Tapes (2015)
Watchmen (2009)
Aug. 4
The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)
Aug. 5
Princess Cyd (2017)
Aug. 6
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
Aug. 8
The Party (2018)
Aug. 9
Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Aug. 10
Together Together (2021)
Aug. 11
Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)
AWOL (2016)
Aug. 12
Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)
The Force (2017)
Held (2021)
The Virtuoso (2021)
The Waiting Room (2012)
Aug. 13
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)
Aug. 15
The Hate U Give (2018)
Silo (2019)
Aug. 17
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
Aug. 18
Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)
Unsane (2018)
Aug. 19
Blast Beat (2020)
Jungleland (2021)
Aug. 21
We Broke Up (2021)
Aug. 23
The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)
Aug. 24
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
Aug. 26
American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)
Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)
Disobedience (2017)
Feral State (2021)
Love and Monsters (2021)
Aug. 27
Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)
Chaos Walking (2020)
Aug. 28
Four Good Days (2021)
Aug. 29
Horizon Line (2021)
Aug. 30
9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)
Spell (2020)
Aug. 31
Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Aug. 1
Movies
21 (2008)
Aliens (1986)
All About Steve (2009)
Anaconda (1997)
Annie (1982)
Attack The Block (2011)
Borat (2006)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Center Stage (2000)
Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)
Elektra (2005)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)
Freedomland (2006)
Hook (1991)
In Her Shoes (2005)
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Jaws (1975)
Jaws 2 (1978)
Jaws 3 (1983)
Knowing (2009)
La Bamba (1987)
Machete (2010)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Max Payne (2008)
Moneyball (2011)
Mud (2013)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
Patriot Games (1992)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Secret Window (2004)
Sideways (2004)
Slither (2006)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Surfer (2011)
The Great Debaters (2013)
The Insider (2000)
The Iron Lady (2011)
The Legend Of Zorro (2005)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Natural (1984)
The Roommate (2011)
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
Water For Elephants (2011)
You, Me And Dupree (2006)
Series
Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)
Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)
In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)
The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Aug. 6
Movies
Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Series
S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Aug. 13
Movies
EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)
Series
Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
Aug. 16
Movies
Evan Almighty (2007)
In Bruges (2008)
Aug. 17
Movies
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
Aug. 20
Movies
Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Killer Among Us (2021)
Aug. 27
Movies
The Courier (2021)
Specials
Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021)
Aug. 4
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)
Short Circuit Season 2 Premiere
Marvel Studios Legends
Monsters At Work: Episode 6
Turner & Hooch: Episode 3
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 2
Aug. 6
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 15
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 8 (Finale)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3
Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
Mrs. Doutbfire
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun
Aug. 11
What If…?: Episode 1
Monsters At Work: Episode 7
Turner & Hooch: Episode 4
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 3
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine
Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes
Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes
Aug. 13
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 16 (Finale)
Aquamarine
Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue
Aug. 18
What If…?: Episode 2
Monsters At Work: Episode 8
Turner & Hooch: Episode 5
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 4
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith
Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)
Growing Up AnimalDiary of a Future President
Aug. 20
Eragon
Aug. 25
What If…?: Episode 3
Monsters At Work: Episode 9
Turner & Hooch: Episode 6
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 5
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)
Gigantosaurus (S2)
Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Aug. 27
Cruella
Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
Underdog
Dan in Real Life
Aug. 1
2 Days in the Valley (1996)*
9/11: Fifteen Years Later (2016)
A Mighty Wind (2003)*
A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)*
The Accidental Spy (2002)*
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)*
Americano (2017)*
Anna to the Infinite Power (1982)*
Backtrack (2016)*
Basic Instinct (1992)*
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)*
Best in Show (2000)*)
Betrayal at Attica (2021)
The Betrayed (2008)*
The Birdcage (1996)*
Black Death (2010)*
Blue Ruin (2014)*
Brown Sugar (2002)*
Changeling (2008)*
Chasing Mavericks (2012)*
Collateral (2004)*
Constantine (2005)
Deep Cover (1992)*
The Devil’s Double (2011)*
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)*
Dolphin Tale (2011)*
The Double (2014)*
Empire of the Sun (1987)
The End (1978)*
Envy (2004)*
Epic (2013)*
Extranjero (aka Foreigner) (2018)*
For Your Consideration (2006)*
Freejack (1992)*
The Fugitive (1993)
Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)
The Great Gatsby (1974)*
The Great Gatsby (2013)*
Gun Shy (2017)*
Hangman (2017)*
Heaven Can Wait (1978)*
Hitchcock (2012)*
Horror of Dracula (1958)
How to Deal (2003)*
Hudson Hawk (1991)
Humpday (2009)*
Imperium (2016)*
Inception (2010)
Joe (2014)*
Johnny English Reborn (2011)*
Julia (2009)*
Last Action Hero (1993)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
Malcolm X (1992)
Man Down (2016)*
The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)*
Mean Streets (1973)
Mr. Soul! (2018)
New in Town (2009)*
Nobody Walks (2012)*
Nurse 3D (2013)*
One Hour Photo (2002)*
The Out-of-Towners (1999)*
Popeye (1980)*
The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)*
The Prince (2014)*
The Reader (2008)*
Red (2008)*
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Scary Movie (2000)
The Score (2001)*
Sex and the City (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Spawn (1997)
The Spirit (2008)*
The Square (2017)*
Stand and Deliver (1988)*
Tango & Cash (1989)
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006)
Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
Vice (2015)*
War (2007)*
Woodstock (Director’s Cut) (1994)
You’ve Got Mail (1998)
Aug. 2
Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale*
Aug. 3
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993)
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere*
Aug. 5
Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Special Premiere (Max Original)
Aug. 6
Sin Aliento (aka Breathless) (2020)*
The Suicide Squad (2021)
Aug. 7
All My Life (2020)*
Aug. 8
A Different World
Aug. 10
Hard Knocks ’21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere*
Aug. 12
FBOY Island, Season Finale (Max Original)
The Hype, Series Premiere (Max Original)
Aug. 14
Jurassic Park (1993)*
Jurassic Park III (2001)*
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)*
Aug. 15
The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale*
Aug. 16
Hard, Season 3 Premiere*
Top Gear, Season 29
Aug. 19
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Documentary Special Premiere (Max Original)
Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Special Premiere (Max Original)
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (Max Original)
Aug. 20
Half Brothers (2020)*
Reefa (2021)*
Aug. 22
100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale*
San Andreas (2015)
Aug. 24
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel*
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (2021)
Aug. 25
Lincoln: Divided We Stand (2021)
Aug. 28
Magic Mike XXL (2015)*
TV SERIES
Aug. 1
Beyond S1-2
Code Black S1-3
Dominion S1-2
Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman S1-6
MacGyver (2016) S1-5
Perry Mason S1-9
Scorpion S1-4
Aug. 6
Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary – IMDb TV Original Series
The Tent Mender
Aug. 12
100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone S1
MOVIES
Aug. 1
500 Days of Summer
Alpha and Omega
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: Beta House
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Apollo 13
Daredevil
Detroit
Eagle Eye
Garden State
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
The Green Hornet
How to Train Your Dragon
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Long Shot
Major Payne
No Good Deed (2014)
Only the Brave (2017)
The Road to El Dorado
Shrek Forever After
Spotlight
Waiting to Exhale
Walk the Line
What’s Love Got to Do with It
The Wolf of Wall Street
Aug. 16
La La Land
Aug. 28
Alpha (2018)
Aug. 1
Elektra (2005)
G.I. Jane (1997)
Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)
MI 5: The Greater Good (2015)
Robocop 2 (1990)
The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
The Terminator (1984)
True Lies (1994)
All About the Benjamins (2002)
Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)
Marci X (2003)
No Good Deed (2014)
Notorious (2009)
Scott Joplin (1977)
The Perfect Match (2016)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
Woo (1998)
500 Days of Summer (2009)
America’s Sweethearts (2001)
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)
The Sitter (2011)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
Invictus (2009)
Paper Towns (2015)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Michael Clayton (2007)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
The Miracle Season (2018)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
Black Rock (2012)
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
The Descent (2005)
The Descent Part 2 (2009)
The New Daughter (2009)
Queen of the Damned (2002)
Hook (1991)
Norm of the North (2016)
Open Season 3 (2010)
Space Chimps (2008)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
The Karate Kid (2010)
Alien (1979)
Aliens (1986)
Alien vs. Predator (2004)
Jupiter Ascending (2015)
Knowing (2009)
13 (2003)
Jaws (1975)
Jaws 2 (1978)
Jaws 3 (1983)
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Phone Booth (2003)
TV Series
Class (2016)
Confessions of a Serial Killer (2019)
High & Dry (2018)
Life (2020)
Misfits (2009)
The Aliens (2016)
The First Team (2020)
Tubi en Español
Black Rock (2012)
LA Confidential (1997)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Stay (2005)
The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
The Terminator (1984)
Aug. 2
American Assassin (2017)
Aug. 13
Swim (2021)
Aug. 28
Flatliners (2017)
Aug. 1
50 First Dates (2004)*
A Child’s Christmas (2008)
Addicted (2017)
Ali (2001)
Apollo 13 (1995)
Armageddon (1998)
Bad Boys (1995)*
Bad Boys II (2003)*
Black and Cuba (2015)
Bleeding Heart (2015)
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Candyman (1992)*
Chase (2021)
Coach Carter (2005)
Colombiana (2011)
The Courier (2013)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Crank (2006)*
Crank 2 High Voltage (2009)*
Dead in Tombstone (2013)
Deliver Us from Eva (2003)*
Django Unchained (2012)
Don’t Talk to Irene (2017)
Drive (2011)
Extraordinary Tales (2015)
Flash Point (2007)
The Eagle (2011)
Enough (2002)
The Exorcist (1973)*
Fantastic Four (2005)
Field of Dreams (1989)
Fifty Shades Darker (2017)
Fifty Shades Freed (2018)
Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
The Firm (1993)
Fool’s Gold (2008)*
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
The Goonies (1985)*
Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten (2018)
Holiday Breakup (2016)
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)*
I, Robot (2004)*
The Jackal (1997)
Jarhead (2005)*
Kid Cannabis (2014)
Kung Fu Yoga (2017)
Land of the Lost (2009)*
Leatherheads (2008)*
Life (1999)*
Love’s Kitchen (2011)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
Little Rascals (1994)*
McCanick (2013)
Meet Joe Black (1998)*
Moneyball (2011)
My Generation (2018)
Mystery Road (2013)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)*
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)*
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)*
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)*
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)*
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)*
Notorious (2009)
Notting Hill (1999)
Once Fallen (2010)
Paradox (2017)
Partisan (2015)
Philadelphia (1993)
The Proposal (2009)
R.I.P.D. (2013)
Race (2016)*
Railroad Tigers (2016)
Rigor Mortis (2013)
Rise of the Legend (2014)
Scorched (2003)
Shaolin (2011)
Shark Tale (2004)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Skating to New York (2013)
Spartacus (1960)*
Special ID (2013)
Steve McQueen: Desert Racer (2015)
Supremacy (2013)
Survivor (2015)
Swelter (2013)
Sword of Vengeance (2013)
Tai Chi Hero (2012)
Tai Chi Zero (2012)
The Timber (2015)
Train to Busan (2016)
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)*
Van Helsing (2004)
Very Bad Things (1998)*
Warrior (2011)*
The Wrath of Vraja (2013)
X-Men (2000)
Zoey to the Max (2013)
Celebrity Game Face, Season 1 (NBC)
Aug. 5
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 1 (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 6
Madagascar A Little Wild, Season 4
Aug. 9
John Wick (2014)*
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)*
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*
Family Game Fight, Season 1 (NBC)
Aug. 12
Weeds, Season 1-8
Ex-Rated, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 2 (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 17
The House (2017)*
Aug. 19
My Little Pony (2017)
Five Bedrooms, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 3 (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 22
It’s Complicated (2009)*
Aug. 26
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 1-2
The Monster in The Shadows (Peacock Original)*
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 4 (Peacock Original)*
Aug. 31
The Hurricane (1999)*