What’s New to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and More in August 2021 – TV Guide

Another month means another truckload of streaming options and August 2021 will be no exception. Netflix is really catering to the teens before they head back to school with the final film in The Kissing Booth trilogy, He’s All That, and sentimental faves like Five Feet Apart and The Edge of Seventeen joining the lineup. Meanwhile, HBO Max continues to draw in audiences with blockbuster releases being available on the streaming service the same day they are in theaters. August’s leading title is The Suicide Squad, which lands on HBO Max on Aug. 6.

August will also see the return of Modern Love on Amazon Prime, this time with romantic episodes featuring Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, and more. Meanwhile, Hulu boasts two new top-shelf originals in Nine Perfect Strangers — the latest all-star team-up between Nicole Kidman and super-producer David E. Kelley — and Only Murders in the Building, featuring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

If none of that suits your fancy, check out what’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi in August below.

Taylor Buchanan and Addison Rae, He’s All That Netflix