What’s New to Stream on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and More in July 2021 – TV Guide

We are halfway through July and as summer heats up, it is too warm to be venturing outside, right? Fortunately, there are a lot of great shows and movies coming to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, and more this summer and you don’t need to look any further to find something to watch. No matter what you’re in the mood for, there is something waiting for you with just a few key presses of your remote.

HBO Max continues its blockbuster year with the arrival of Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16. In the spirit of reboots, Gossip Girl will also launch on HBO Max on July 9, so prepare to head back to the Upper East Side for Drama. And if that isn’t enough dysfunctional teen angst for you, don’t worry because the Pogues return for Outer Banks Season 2 on Netflix at the end of July. 

If you are in the mood for a heist, look no further than the return of Leverage with Leverage: Redemption on IMDb TV. Documentary and music fans should check out Questlove’s highly-anticipated Summer of Soul, about the Harlem Music Festival in 1969, on Hulu. Hulu is also the place to watch the new Paul McCartney documentary series McCartney 3,2,1 in which Paul chats with super-producer Rick Rubin about his musical history, with the Beatles and after the Beatles. 

Check out what’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi in May below. 

James Pickens Jr., Ellen Pompeo, T.R. Knight, and Chandra Wilson, Grey's Anatomy

James Pickens Jr., Ellen Pompeo, T.R. Knight, and Chandra Wilson, Grey’s Anatomy

ABC

July 1

Audible (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Dynasty Warriors (NETFLIX FILM)

Generation 56k (NETFLIX SERIES)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (NETFLIX ANIME FILM)

Young Royals (NETFLIX SERIES)

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Zathura: A Space Adventure

July 2The 8th Night

Big Timber

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Haseen Dillruba

Mortel

: Season 2

Snowpiercer

July 3Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

July 4We The People (NETFLIX FAMILY)

July 5You Are My Spring (NETFLIX SERIES)

July 6I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

July 7Brick Mansions

Cat People 

(NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Dogs: Season2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

The Mire: ’97 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The War Next-door (NETFLIX SERIES)

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (NETFLIX FILM)

This Little Love of Mine

July 8Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness 

(NETFLIX ANIME)

July 9Atypical: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Biohackers: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Cook of Castamar (NETFLIX SERIES)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (NETFLIX FILM)

How I Became a Superhero (NETFLIX FILM)

Last Summer (NETFLIX FILM)

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

Virgin River: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)

July 10American Ultra

July 13Ridley Jones (NETFLIX FAMILY)

July 14A Classic Horror Story (NETFLIX FILM)

The Guide to the Perfect Family (NETFLIX FILM)

Gunpowder Milkshake (NETFLIX FILM)

Heist (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

My Unorthodox Life (NETFLIX SERIES)

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

July 15A Perfect Fit (NETFLIX FILM)

BEASTARS: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME)

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

My Amanda (NETFLIX FILM)

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

July 16The Beguiled

Deep 

(NETFLIX FILM)

Explained: Season 3 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Fear Street Part 3: 1966 (NETFLIX FILM)

Johnny Test (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17Cosmic Sin

July 20Milkwater

July 21Chernobyl 1986 (NETFLIX FILM)

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts (NETFLIX SERIES)

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (NETFLIX FAMILY)

July 229 to 5: The Story of a Movement

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop 

(NETFLIX ANIME)

July 23A Second Chance: Rivals! (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Bankrolled (NETFLIX FILM)

Blood Red Sky (NETFLIX FILM)

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (NETFLIX FILM)

The Last Letter From Your Lover (NETFLIX FILM)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (NETFLIX SERIES)

Sky Rojo: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

July 24Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

July 26The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY)

The Operative

July 28Bartkowiak (NETFLIX FILM)

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash

: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (NETFLIX SERIES)

Tattoo Redo (NETFLIX SERIES)

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES, NEW EPISODES)

July 29Resort to Love (NETFLIX FILM)

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (NETFLIX ANIME)

July 30Centaurworld (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Glow Up: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Last Mercenary (NETFLIX FILM)

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Outer Banks: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

July 31The Vault

Sly Stone, Summer of Soul

Sly Stone, Summer of Soul

Searchlight Pictures

July 1

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)

127 Hours (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

68 Kill (2017)

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)

A Ciambra (2018)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Almost Human (2014)

Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)

American Gun (2005)

An Acceptable Loss (2019)

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Band Aid (2017)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)

Big Fish (2003)

Bitter Harvest (2017)

Blue Sky (1994)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Breakdown (1997)

Bruno (2009)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Carnage Park (2016)

Caveman (1981)

Chaplin (1992)

Chuck (2017)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Condemned (2007)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

The Conversation (1974)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Cured (2018)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Dealin’ With Idiots (2013)

Dealt (2017)

Dear White People (2014)

Donnybrook (2019)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)

Eliminators (2016)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

The Face of Love (2014)

Factotum (2006)

Fargo (1996)

The Feels (2017)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Frank Serpico (2017)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Free To Run (2016)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Gift (2000)

Gimme the Loot (2013)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gorp (1980)

Graduation (2017)

Grandma (2015)

Hellions (2015)

Hideaway (1995)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Housesitter (1992)

I Daniel Blake (2017)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

I Remember You (2017)

Ice Age (2002)

In The Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Intermission (2004)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Johnny English (2003)

Knowing (2009)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Days Here (2012)

Let’s be Evil (2016)

Manic (2013)

The Mask (1994)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Natural (1984)

Ode to Joy (2019)

Open Range (2003)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Passage to Mars (2017)

Personal Shopper (2017)

The Polar Express (2004)

Rabid Dogs (2016)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie (2007)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shelley (2016)

Sightseers (2013)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Somewhere (2010)

Sorority Row (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

The Stepfather (2009)

Stonewall (2015)

Stray (2020)

Sunshine (2005)

Super Troopers (2002)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

Taffin (1988)

Take Every Wave (2017)

Take Shelter (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Terminator (1984)

They Came Together (2014)

Thunderheart (1992)

Timeline (2003)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Twisted (2004)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Unknown Girl (2017)

Walking Tall (1973)

Whip It (2009)

White Nights (1985)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Wolves (2017)

 

July 2

Summer of Soul (2021) (Hulu Original)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

 

July 3

Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

Dreamcatcher (2021)

 

July 4

Leave no Trace (2018)

 

July 8      

My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)

Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)

Papillon (2017)

 

July 9      

This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

In a World… (2013)

Moffie (2021)

 

July 10      

47 Meters Down (2017)

 

July 12      

Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)

 

July 14      

Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

My All-American (2015)

 

July 15      

American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

20,000 Days on Earth (2014)

A Field In England (2013)

The Act of Killing (2012)

Amira & Sam (2014)

Borgman (2013)

Bullhead (2011)

Cheap Thrills (2013)

The Complex: Lockdown (2020)

The Congress (2013)

The Connection (2014)

Enforcement (2021)

Exit Plan (2021)

The Final Member (2014)

The FP (2011)

I Declare War (2012)

The Keeping Room (2014)

Men & Chicken (2015)

Mood Indigo (2013)

Pieta (2012)

R100 (2013)

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)

Wrong (2012)

 

July 16      

McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

 

July 17      

Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

 

July 22

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)

 

July 26

The Artist (2011)

 

July 29

The Resort (2021)

Chris Pratt, Keith Powers, and Sam Richardson, The Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt, Keith Powers, and Sam Richardson, The Tomorrow War

Amazon Prime Video

July 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season (2006)

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)

An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)

BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)

The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)

The Yogi Bear Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)

July 2

The Tomorrow War (2021)

July 5

Surf’s Up (2007

July 9

Our Friend (2019)

Luxe Listing Sydney: Season 1

July 15

El Cid: Season 2

July 16

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

Making the Cut: Season 2

July 30

The Pursuit of Love: Season 1

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, Black Widow

Marvel

July 2

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven’s Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) 

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 208

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 110 

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 102

July 7

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Monsters at Work – Episode 101

Loki – New Episode

Marvel Studios Legends

July 9

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) 

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Biggest Bullshark

Black Widow (Premier Access)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 209

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 111 

July 14

Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Loki – Finale

Monsters at Work – Episode 102

July 16

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) 

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Deadliest Sharks

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 210

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 104

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 112

July 21

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)

The Owl House (S2)

Turner & Hooch (Series Premiere)

Behind the Attraction

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Monsters at Work – Episode 103

July 23

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) 

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Playing With Sharks – Premiere

Stuntman – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 211

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 105

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 113

July 28

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (Series Premiere)

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse – (Season 2 Premiere)

Monsters at Work – Episode 104

Turner & Hooch – Episode 102

July 30

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) 

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 212

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 106

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 114

Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl

HBO Max

July 1¡Come! (aka Eat!) (2020)

8 Mile (2002)*

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)*

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)*

Behind Enemy Lines (1997)*

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)*

Bio-Dome (1996)*

Black Panthers (1968)*

Blackhat (2015)*

Brubaker (1980 )*

Cantinflas*

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972 )* (Extended Version) 

Cousins (1989)*

Dark Water (2005)*

Darkness Falls (2003)*

Demolition Man (1993)

Dirty Work (1998)*

Disturbia (2007)*

Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks (2020)*

Duplex (2003)*

Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971)*

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Firestarter (1984)*

First (2012)

For Colored Girls (2010)*

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012)*

Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale

Gandhi (1982)

Ghost in the Machine (1993)*

The Good Lie (2014)*

Gun Crazy (1950)

House on Haunted Hill (1999)

Identity Thief (2013)* (Extended Version)

Ira & Abby (2007)*

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)*

Laws Of Attraction (2004)*

Lucky (2017)*

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Married to the Mob (1988)*

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997)

Mississippi Burning (1988)*

Monster-In-Law (2005)

Mousehunt (1997)*

My Brother Luca*

No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (2021)

Planet of the Apes (1968)*

Pleasantville (1998)

The Prince of Tides (1991)

Project X (1987)*

The Punisher (2017)*

Punisher: War Zone (2008)*

Rambo (2008)* (Director’s Cut)

Reds (1981)*

Reservoir Dogs (1992)*

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)*

Return of the Living Dead III (1993 )* (Extended Version) 

Rounders (1998)*

Saturday Night Fever (1977)* (Director’s Cut)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Semi-Tough (1977)*

The Sessions (2012)*

Set Up (2012)*

Snake Eyes (1998)*

Staying Alive (1983)*

Stuart Little (1999)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Tom and Jerry in New York (2021)

Trick ‘R Treat (2009)*

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)* 

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)*

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail (2009)*

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)*

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)*

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too (2010)*

The Watcher (2016)*

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007)*

Westworld (Movie) (1973)

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version) (2004)

The White Stadium (1928)

Won’t Back Down (2012)*

Zero Days (2016)*

July 2 

Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You)*

July 3 

Let Him Go (2020)*

Nancy Drew, Season 2

July 7

Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Shiva Baby (2021)*

July 8The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere

Human Capital (2020)*

The Hunt (2020)*

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

July 9

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies*

July 11 

The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere*

July 12

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere*

Wellington Paranormal, Season 1

July 15 Tom & Jerry (2021)*

July 16Betty, Season 2 Finale*

Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (2021)

Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)

July 17

The Empty Man (2020)*

July 18

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere*

July 22

Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

July 23

Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart)*

July 24 

Freaky (2020)*

July 26Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale*

July 27

Batwoman, Season 2

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel*

July 30

Uno Para Todos (aka One for All)*

Noah Wyle and Christian Kane, Leverage: Redemption

Noah Wyle and Christian Kane, Leverage: Redemption

IMDbTv

SERIES

July 9



Leverage: Redemption– IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1

July 15

Devious Maids S1-4

MOVIES

July 1

A Beautiful Mind

Anna

Antboy

Aquamarine

Arbitrage

Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels

Baby Geniuses and the Space Baby

Baby Geniuses and the Treasures of Egypt

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Big Wedding

Boonie Bears: the Big Shrink

Boyz n’ The Hood

Bridge of Spies

Bridge on the River Kwai, The (Original Version)

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Captain Phillips

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Constant Gardener, The

Deer Hunter, The

Forever My Girl

Grandma’s Boy

Heaven is for Real

Hitman: Agent 47

Hope Floats

How to Train Your Dragon

Isle of DogsKiss of the Dragon

Knowing

La Bamba

Love Actually

Love Bioreports News

Meet Joe Black

Midnight Run

Miracle at St. Anna

Miracles from Heaven

Monuments Men, The

Muppets from Space

Muppets Take Manhattan, The

Paper Towns

Righteous Kill

Rise of the Guardians

The Roommate

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Knights

Sixth Man, The

Smurfs and The Magic Flute

Soul Food

The Nanny Diaries

Traffic

Two If by Sea

Unstoppable

Wolves

Z for Zachariah

Susan Sarandon and Gena Davis, Thelma & Louise

Susan Sarandon and Gena Davis, Thelma & Louise

Getty Images

July 1Empire State (2013)

Freelancers (2012)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)

Street Kings (2008)

Déjà Vu (2006) 

Man on Fire (2004)

Unstoppable (2010) 

Shaft (1971)

Shaft in Africa (1973)

Shaft’s Big Score (1972)

Where’s the Money (2017)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Big Momma’s: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Little Italy (2018)

Major League (1989)

The Animal (2001)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)

Black Mass (2015)

The Fountain (2006)

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 

Thelma & Louise (1991) 

Wargames (1983)

Slither (2006)

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High (2016) 

Mini Munsters (1973) 

Criminal (2016)

Gamer (2009)

I, Robot (2004)

Knowing (2009)

RoboCop 3 (1993)

Timecop (1994)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Hannibal (2001)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Solace (2015)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Forgotten (2004)

Urge (2016)

Flightplan (2005)

Hannibal (2001)

Just My Luck (2006)

Made in America (2017)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

RoboCop 3 (1993) 

July 3

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003)

July 5

Surf’s Up (2007)

July 18

The Voices (2014)

TV Series 

July 1The Bay (2019)

Rosemary’s Baby (2014)

Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death

Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death

Peacock

*denotes exclusive to Peacock

July 1

3 Bears Christmas

47 Ronin

A Single Shot

Abigail

After the Wizard

Albion the Enchanted Stallion

All Eyez on Me*

And While We Were Here

Antz*

Bad Teacher

Baked in Brooklyn

Balls of Fury

Because I Said So*

Bermuda Tentacles

Better Watch Ou

Born on the Fourth of July

Boyz N The Hood

Cardboard Boxer

CarGo

Cavemen

Conan the Destroyer

Daredevil

Darkman

Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead

Death Becomes Her

Deep Impact

Dino King

Do the Right Thing*

Doomsday*

End of Days

Erin Brockovich*

Far From Heaven

Fast & Furious*

Fast Five*

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas*

Finding Fish

Flashdance

Ghost Squad

Grown Ups*

Grown Ups 2*

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone*

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets*

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban*

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire*

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix*

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince9*

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1*

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2*

Hatched

Hellboy II: The Golden Army*

I am Bolt*

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry*

In the Doghouse

Inception*

Izzie’s Way Home

Jaws*

Jaws 2*

Jaws 3-D*

Jaws: The Revenge*

Jetsons: The Movie*

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie*

Junior

Jungle Bunch

Killing Escobar*

King Kong*

Knock Knock

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Leprechaun*

Leprechaun II*

Leprechaun III*

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space*

Leprechaun Origins*

Leprechaun V: In The Hood*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*

Mamma Mia!*

Megamind

Moon Man

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mummy: The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Non-Stop

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice

Paper Soldiers*

Princess and the Pony

Psycho*

Queens & Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo

Rain Man,

Robin Hood*

Role Models*

The Adventure Club

The Best Man Holiday

The Birds*

The Boss Baby: Family Business*

The Godfather I

The Godfather II

The Godfather III

The Hulk

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 2

The Fast and the Fierce

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift*

The League of the Extraordinary Gentlemen*

The Little Witch

The Magnificent Seven*

The Preacher’s Wife

The Rundown*

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants*

The Skulls*

The Wedding Planner*

Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Smokey and the Bandit III

Snowtime

Spawn*

Twins

Van Helsing*

Walking Tall

Wanted*

XXX: Return of Xander Cage*

Lost Speedways, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Smother, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Baby Einstein Classics, Season 1-7

Bad Girls Club, Season 8-12

Family Karma, Season 1

Magic City, Season 1-2

Married to Medicine Atlanta, Season 7

Mighty Ones, Season 2

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 12

PINKFONG! Songs and Stories, Season 1

Samurai Pizza Cats, Season 1

Shah’s of Sunset, Season 8

Very Cavallari, Season 3

Women Behind Bars, Seasons 1-4

World’s Most Evil Killers, Season 1-2

July 3

The Cabin in the Woods*

July 4

WWE Icons: Lex Luger

WWE Icons: Revisited

July 7

The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Arpo, Season 1

Gecko’s Garage, Season 1

Go Buster, Season 1

Little Baby Bum, Season 1

Morphie, Season 2

Playtime with Twinkle, Season 1

Supa Strikas, Season 1-3

T-Rex Ranch, Season 1

The Ring-A-Tangs, Season 1

Snowtime, 2015

The Saddle Club, Season 1-3

July 9

Chrisley Knows Best, Season 8

Growing Up Chrisley, Season 1-2

Snapped, Season 26-27

July 14

Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

July 15

Signs

The Sixth Sense

The Happening*

The Village*

Unbreakable

Dr. Death, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here!, Season 3 (Peacock Original)*

Ming’s Dynasty, Season 1

The Hollywood Puppet Set, Season 1-2

The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle, Season 1

July 16

The Sisters of ’96; The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team (Peacock Original)*

’96 Olympic Women’s Soccer Final*

Ray*

The Adjustment Bureau*

July 21

The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

July 22

Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers (NBC)

July 23

Snapped, Season 9

July 29

The Croods*

