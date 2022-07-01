what’s-in-store-for-the-philippines-after-marcos’-win?

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won the presidency more than 30 years after his father was pushed from power.

Ferdinand Marcos Junior has been inaugurated as president of the Philippines.

His father was the controversial leader Ferdinand Marcos Senior, who was forced out of office in a 1986 popular uprising.

Many say he was an autocratic leader who killed, jailed, or disappeared thousands of opponents during his 21 years in office.

And more than 30 years since his father fled the Philippines, his son is now in power.

But will his father’s legacy prove too much of a challenge?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Richard Heydarian – Columnist at the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Alvin Camba – Assistant professor at the Josef Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver.

Danilo Arao – Convener at the election watchdog Kontra Daya.