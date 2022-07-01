Home WORLD NEWS What’s in store for the Philippines after Marcos’ win?
WORLD NEWS

What’s in store for the Philippines after Marcos’ win?

by News
6 views
what’s-in-store-for-the-philippines-after-marcos’-win?

Video Duration 24 minutes 50 seconds

From: Inside Story

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won the presidency more than 30 years after his father was pushed from power.

Ferdinand Marcos Junior has been inaugurated as president of the Philippines.

His father was the controversial leader Ferdinand Marcos Senior, who was forced out of office in a 1986 popular uprising.

Many say he was an autocratic leader who killed, jailed, or disappeared thousands of opponents during his 21 years in office.

And more than 30 years since his father fled the Philippines, his son is now in power.

But will his father’s legacy prove too much of a challenge?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Richard Heydarian – Columnist at the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Alvin Camba – Assistant professor at the Josef Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver.

Danilo Arao – Convener at the election watchdog Kontra Daya.

Published On 1 Jul 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Five of the best things to do in...

At least 5 killed in magnitude 6.1 earthquake...

US to send Ukraine advanced surface-to-air missile systems

G7 leaders inflict more economic pain on Russia...

Ukraine-Russia war live news: Blasts rock Ukraine’s Mykolaiv

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray removes CM Eknath...

BJP and TRS: From allies to arch-enemies

Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi airport after...

Fadnavis not seen at BJP HQ bash, to...

BJP should hang its head in shame: Cong...

Leave a Reply