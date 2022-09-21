Home NEWS What’s causing travel chaos across Europe?
NEWS

What’s causing travel chaos across Europe?

by News
2 views
What’s causing travel chaos across Europe?

From: Inside StoryEurope’s travel industry is in disarray amid strikes, lost luggage, soaring prices – and thousands of flight cancellations.

Airlines have been forced to cancel thousands of flights due to strike actions, staff shortages and weather.

Queues of passengers snaking through some European airports are a familiar sight. Some airlines are advising people to turn up for check-in four to five hours early.

Passenger volumes are at almost pre-pandemic levels, but staffing is not.

Airlines and airports are struggling to rehire people they laid off during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Airports have told airlines to cut the number of seats they are selling.

What does it mean for the travel industry?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

David Learmount – Aviation analyst and consulting editor for Flightglobal

Susan Seubert – National Geographic Traveler photographer

Alex Macheras – Aviation consultant and author of Aviation Briefing

Published On 17 Jul 202217 Jul 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Leicester: Call for calm after Hindu-Muslim unrest in...

UN chief says world ‘in peril and paralysed’...

Tigrayan forces accuse Eritrea of launching offensive

How significant is the prisoner swap between US...

US lays charges in ‘egregious plot’ to steal...

Photos: UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II at state...

Russian separatists in Luhansk convict ex-OSCE staff of...

Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic as Puerto Rico...

Who is running, how voting works in Italy’s...

UK lays Queen Elizabeth II to rest after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.