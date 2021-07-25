what’s-being-done-to-protect-afghans-who-helped-foreign-forces?

From: Inside Story
Translators and contractors in Afghanistan fear the resurgent Taliban as US and NATO troops leave.
The Taliban have been emboldened by the NATO troop withdrawal and appear to be pressing for a full military victory.
After 20 years, the United States is ending its occupation of Afghanistan.
Despite targeted killings and an uncertain future, journalists in Afghanistan are not turning away from the profession.