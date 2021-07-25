Home WORLD NEWS What’s being done to protect Afghans who helped foreign forces?
WORLD NEWS

What’s being done to protect Afghans who helped foreign forces?

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
what’s-being-done-to-protect-afghans-who-helped-foreign-forces?

From: Inside Story

Translators and contractors in Afghanistan fear the resurgent Taliban as US and NATO troops leave.

Related

Opponents of the Taliban offensive prepare for battle at Ghorband district in Parwan province [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

The Taliban have been emboldened by the NATO troop withdrawal and appear to be pressing for a full military victory.

The United States is ending its 20-year occupation in Afghanistan [Mohammad Ismail/ Reuters]

After 20 years, the United States is ending its occupation of Afghanistan.

Journalist Bushra Seddique works at her office in Kabul, Afghanistan [Barialai Khoshhal/Al Jazeera]

Despite targeted killings and an uncertain future, journalists in Afghanistan are not turning away from the profession.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Israel freezes UAE oil deal over environmental concerns

Democrats name Republican Trump critic to Capitol riot...

Tunisian teen wins surprise Olympic swimming gold –...

Team USA basketball vs. France score, Tokyo Olympics:...

Annemiek van Vleuten: No race radios led to...

The Steam Deck has an ‘optional built-in FPS...

Jackie Mason, Who Went From Rabbi To Stand-up...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Party Like It’s...

California man who mocked vaccines on social media...

Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on...

Leave a Reply