WORLD NEWS

What’s behind the violent protests in Sierra Leone?

Video Duration 25 minutes 48 seconds

From: Inside Story

Curfew imposed following rare anti-government demonstrations.

Calm has returned to Sierra Leone following rare violent protests.

The government imposed a nationwide curfew after at least 21 demonstrators and six police officers were killed.

Hundreds of people, angry at the rising cost of living, protested on Wednesday in the capital Freetown and in the north.

Demonstrations soon turned violent with some calling for President Julius Maada Bio to resign. The president says the unrest is “terrorism”, instigated by Sierra Leoneans living abroad.

How should the government respond? And could record-high fuel and food prices spark social unrest elsewhere in the region?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Ovigwe Eguegu – Policy analyst, Development Reimagined

Marcella Samba-Sesay – Executive director, Campaign for Good Governance

Ken Ife – Development economist and lead consultant to ECOWAS Commission

Published On 12 Aug 2022

