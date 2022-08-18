Home WORLD NEWS What’s behind the recent tension between Serbia and Kosovo?
WORLD NEWS

What’s behind the recent tension between Serbia and Kosovo?

by News
From: Inside Story

The two sides have met in Brussels to resolve a dispute sparked by vehicle licence plates.

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have held rare talks in Brussels that European Union mediators hope will de-escalate growing tensions.

The two sides have been at odds ever since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

NATO says it is increasing its troop numbers along the border with renewed fears of a possible conflict in the region.

The latest dispute was sparked last month when Kosovo said Serbian identity documents and car plate numbers would no longer be valid in its territory.

So, are they likely to find an agreement – and can conflict be avoided?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Una Hajdari – reporter for Politico Europe

Aleksandar Brezar – analyst and host of the podcast Calling

Milan Antonijevic – human rights lawyer

Published On 18 Aug 2022

